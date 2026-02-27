27.02.2026 14:23:19

Laurentian Bank Of Canada Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reported Friday a net loss available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of C$25.75 million or C$0.58 per share, compared to net income of C$33.35 million or C$0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income available to common shareholders for the quarter was C$28.99 million or C$0.65 per share, compared to C$34.20 million or C$0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to C$254.56 million from C$249.64 million in the same quarter last year.

On Thursday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.47 per share on the common shares, payable on May 1, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026.

