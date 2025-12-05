05.12.2025 12:56:41

Laurentian Bank Of Canada Withdraws Medium-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) said the Bank is withdrawing its previously disclosed medium-term financial targets due to the strategic developments announced on December 2, 2025. The Bank will continue to focus on executing its commercial banking strategy and delivering value through disciplined capital management, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer solutions.

"As announced earlier this week, we are significantly accelerating our transition to a specialty commercial bank," said Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank.

On December 4, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.47 per common share, payable on February 1, 2026 that will be paid out on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2026. On December 4, 2025, the Board also determined that shares attributed under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan will be made in common shares issued from Corporate Treasury at no discount.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:54 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX fest nach neuem Rekord -- DAX im Plus um 24.000 Punkte -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen