Laurentian Bank Of Canada Withdraws Medium-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) said the Bank is withdrawing its previously disclosed medium-term financial targets due to the strategic developments announced on December 2, 2025. The Bank will continue to focus on executing its commercial banking strategy and delivering value through disciplined capital management, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer solutions.

"As announced earlier this week, we are significantly accelerating our transition to a specialty commercial bank," said Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank.

On December 4, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.47 per common share, payable on February 1, 2026 that will be paid out on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2026. On December 4, 2025, the Board also determined that shares attributed under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan will be made in common shares issued from Corporate Treasury at no discount.