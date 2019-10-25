+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 15:15:00

Laurion announces third new polymetallic discovery linked to Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz veins from the CRK zone at the Ishkoday Project

  • Oxide-Sulphide Vein yielding 3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead and 1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead
  • Quartz Vein grading up to 0.76m @ 13.85 g/t gold, 5.20 g/t silver

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME; OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new assay results (the "Results") from channel sampling at the newly discovered magnetite-chlorite-actinolite-sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") and distinct quartz veins in the NE segment ("#56-65 Trenches") of the CRK Zone (Figure 1) at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

LAURION's individual and composite interval channel samples assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new 50m by 15m Trench #56, and  is contiguous to the SE 70m by 10m Trench #65 (Figures 2 and 3), which are summarized in Table 1 below.  Highlights are as follows:

The Oxide-Sulphide Veins are late 030°-045° trending shears, post-dating the earlier 320°-020° trending Sulphide and 000°-045° trending Quartz Veins, that are also found elsewhere on Ishkoday and specifically at the Main, North and West segments of the CRK Zone in Trenches 32, 33 ("A-5 Quartz and Sulphide Veins), 34 (Azurite), 35 (Ahki), 36 (Main Trench), 37 (SW), 39 ("SJ" Sulphide Veins) and 54 (V-series Quartz and Sulphide Veins). Trenches #36 (Main Trench) and #32 combine all three vein-types. Assays results are still pending.

The Oxide-Sulphide Vein widths are centimetre to metre wide, and are continuous over 100's meters. These are typical shear veins, which are brecciated and schistose, and generally carry lower metal grades than the classic Sulphide Veins, likely picking up metal from the late remobilization of nearby Sulphide and Quartz Veins.
The geophysical magnetic highs observed over the CRK Zone coincide with the location of the Oxide-Sulphide Veins due to the nearly massive centimeter-wide stringers of black magnetite).

SAMPLE
NUMBERS

CHANNEL
SAMPLE
LENGTHS*
(m)

AZIMUTH
(°)

ROCK
TYPES

GOLD
(g/t)

SILVER
(g/t)

ZINC
(%)

COPPER
(%)

LEAD
(%)

TRENCH #56

869576

0.28

290

QV

2.02

1.00

trace

trace

trace

869583

0.15

122

MAGSV

0.08

2.10

2.80

0.01

0.01

869584

1.05

122

MAGSV

0.38

2.40

1.14

0.04

0.00


1.20m @ 0.06 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 2.00% zinc, 0.04% copper, trace lead

869585

0.17

299

MAGSV

0.22

3.20

1.61

0.03

0.01

869586

0.20

299

MAGSV

0.49

3.50

1.19

0.06

trace

869587

0.89

299

MAGSV

0.89

2.60

1.75

0.05

trace

869592

0.22

302

QV

1.43

6.50

0.00

0.00

trace

869604

0.48

134

QV

2.51

2.00

0.00

0.00

trace

869606

0.18

118

QV

2.79

18.00

2.69

0.21

0.01

869609

0.49

290

MAGSV

0.18

4.10

1.30

0.05

0.01

869611

0.83

290

MAGSV

0.62

6.00

2.43

0.06

0.01


1.32m @ 0.46 g/t gold, 5.29 g/t silver, 2.01% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.01% lead

869624

1.12

126

DIO

0.46

7.00

1.79

0.05

0.01

869628

1.18

298

MAGSV

0.22

3.20

2.13

0.02

0.01

869629

0.64

106

MAGSV

1.65

10.40

8.24

0.05

0.01

869634

0.45

131

QV

1.04

0.70

trace

0.02

trace

869636

0.29

290

QV

2.06

1.90

trace

trace

trace

869637

0.34

120

QV

2.17

1.60

0.01

0.01

trace

869642

0.35

301

QV

2.35

1.80

0.02

trace

trace

869645

0.50

316

MAGSV

0.14

4.90

2.68

0.01

0.01

869649

0.65

129

DIO

0.85

1.90

1.17

0.01

0.01

869651

0.96

120

DIO

0.99

4.10

3.71

0.06

trace


1.61m @ 0.93 g/t gold, 3.21 g/t silver, 0.04% copper, trace lead

869660

0.75

100

MAGSV

0.97

3.90

3.46

0.05

0.02

869661

0.36

298

MAGSV

0.35

3.20

3.67

0.04

0.01

869662

0.52

108

MAGSV

2.32

11.50

4.89

0.13

0.02

869663

0.39

118

MAGSV

1.18

8.00

1.55

0.13

0.01

869664

0.36

120

MAGSV

0.26

1.20

0.43

0.01

0.01

869665

0.26

120

MAGSV

1.06

0.80

0.20

trace

trace

869666

0.61

120

MAGSV

2.95

11.30

0.97

0.13

0.01


3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead

869669

0.58

123

QV

1.20

0.80

0.01

0.01

trace

869677

0.67

113

MAGSV

1.10

8.30

3.47

0.12

0.02

869678

0.54

118

MAGSV

0.58

6.40

4.18

0.09

0.01

869679

0.31

118

MAGSV

2.17

12.00

2.78

0.16

0.02

869681

0.93

109

MAGSV

0.26

1.70

0.13

0.02

0.01


2.45m @ 0.80 g/t gold, 7.09 g/t silver, 2.27% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.02% lead

869689

0.78

118

MAGSV

0.33

3.30

0.38

0.05

0.01

869691

1.05

115

MAGSV

1.06

10.10

2.53

0.12

0.01

869692

0.63

120

MAGSV

0.56

5.70

3.72

0.06

0.01

869693

0.69

120

DIO

0.23

1.50

0.11

0.02

0.01


3.15m @ 0.60 g/t gold, 5.65 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.07% copper, 0.01% lead

869706

0.56

112

MAGSV

0.55

10.60

3.10

0.13

0.03

A0060451

1.02

025

QV

2.21

2.00

trace

trace

trace

A0060453

0.98

019

QV

2.15

17.20

trace

0.01

trace

A0060458

1.08

105

MAGSV

1.21

9.80

4.17

0.10

0.03

A0060459

0.29

105

MAGSV

2.08

10.00

1.85

0.12

0.07


1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead

A0060460

0.89

112

MAGSV

0.80

5.30

5.42

0.05

0.02

A0060461

0.82

293

MAGSV

0.86

8.80

3.86

0.11

0.02

TRENCH #65

869712

0.30

115

QV

2.38

4.40

3.67

0.02

0.03

869713

0.77

147

QV

0.20

3.10

1.75

0.02

0.03

869727

0.76

285

MAGSV

1.39

4.90

2.38

0.02

0.02

869728

0.47

119

MAGSV

0.77

6.30

3.05

0.05

0.01


1.23m @ 1.00 g/t gold, 5.44 g/t silver, 2.64% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.02% lead

869781

0.66

275

MAGSV

0.19

4.50

1.14

0.05

0.01

869793

0.90

242

MAGSV

0.47

4.20

1.22

0.08

0.01

869807

0.41

129

MAGSV

1.06

6.70

0.84

0.19

0.01

869808

0.32

129

MAGSV

0.61

2.60

1.16

0.03

0.01


0.73m @ 0.86 g/t gold, 4.90 g/t silver, 0.98% zinc, 0.12% copper, 0.01% lead

A0060398

0.76

225

QV-P

13.85

5.20

0.00

0.01

0.01

A0060399

0.79

209

QV-P

1.09

4.30

0.01

0.11

0.01

A0060400

0.72

209

QV-P

1.40

3.20

0.01

0.10

0.01

A0060404

1.10

207

QV-P

1.01

1.60

0.01

0.01

0.01

Legend: DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); QV-P – In-vein sampling parallel to the quartz vein; MAGSV –
Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite bearing Sulphide Vein ("Oxide-Sulphide" Vein).

* Sample lengths represent apparent true widths, since all channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein orientations, with
the exceptions of QV-P where channel samples were taken within and parallel to the quartz veins.

 

The combined 120m long by 10-15m wide #56-65 Trenches features continuous Oxide-Sulphide and separate Quartz Veins ("A-2" Quartz Veins), located 200m north of the previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #39), (refer to the Corporation's news release dated October 18, 2019), which yielded up to 1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead, 1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead; and 1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead.

They are also located 250m NE of the previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #37) (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 12, 2019) which yielded up to 1.00m @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving 1.78m @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper.

The previously announced interval channel samples assay results from the Azurite Segment Trench #34 are located 250m due W of the #56-65 Trenches, and yielded up to 7.50m @ 0.90 g/t gold, 35.26 g/t silver, 5.71% zinc, 0.53% copper (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 24, 2019).

Pending channel assay results from the remaining 400m by 400m central portion of the CRK Zone sulphide and quartz veins are expected later in the Q4-2019. These include the CRK West (#32/62 Trenches), Main (#36 Trench) and SE (#54 Trench) segments.

Refer to maps on LAURION's website and #56-65 Trenches (Figures 1, 2 and 3) using the following link:
http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/ 

QA-QC Protocols

Samples for assay from this program are initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay (Ontario), with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver (BC), using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

Each channel sample was individually cut using a double-bladed saw by a LAURION field technician to lengths chosen by the senior geologists, approximately a 5cm width and 10cm depth. Individual samples weighed from 3 to 8kg. Each channel was sampled by LAURION field technicians, and inserted in individual plastic bags, each with ALS sample tags, and sealed. Metal tags with the ALS sample number were inserted at the beginning of each sample channel cut. The field data gathered includes sample number, azimuth of the channel, channel/sample lengths, geology and geo-reference using UTM coordinates.

Individual plastic sample bags were then returned to the LAURION field office where they are catalogued and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION technicians to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay. Ontario. Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split is taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish.

The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis that includes silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ). LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. 

About Laurion

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 168,622,044 outstanding shares of which approximately 59% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and plans for the development of the Corporation and/or the Ishkoday Gold Project, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Corporation's common shares, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SAMPLE
NUMBERS

CHANNEL
SAMPLE
LENGTHS
(m)

AZIMUTH
(°)

ROCK
TYPES

GOLD
(g/t)

SILVER
(g/t)

ZINC
(%)

COPPER
(%)

LEAD
(%)

TRENCH #56

869573

0.29

125

QV

0.66

0.25

trace

trace

trace

869574

0.33

296

QV

0.31

0.80

trace

trace

trace

869576

0.28

290

QV

2.02

1.00

trace

trace

trace

869577

0.31

119

QV

0.64

1.90

trace

trace

trace

869578

0.55

130

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.09

0.01

trace

869579

0.88

136

DIO

0.06

0.25

0.07

0.02

trace

869581

0.19

136

DIO

0.25

0.25

trace

trace

trace

869582

0.21

122

DIO

0.12

1.50

0.69

0.01

trace

869583

0.15

122

MAGSV

0.08

2.10

2.80

0.01

0.01

869584

1.05

122

MAGSV

0.38

2.40

1.14

0.04

0.00


1.20m @ 0.06 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 2.00% zinc, 0.04% copper, trace lead

869585

0.17

299

MAGSV

0.22

3.20

1.61

0.03

0.01

869586

0.20

299

MAGSV

0.49

3.50

1.19

0.06

trace

869587

0.89

299

MAGSV

0.89

2.60

1.75

0.05

trace

869588

0.96

304

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869589

0.26

304

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869591

0.71

303

QV

0.01

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869592

0.22

302

QV

1.43

6.50

0.00

0.00

trace

869593

0.47

299

DIO

0.13

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869594

0.58

299

DIO

0.13

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869598

0.80

287

MAGSV

0.54

5.00

0.97

0.10

trace

869599

0.64

331

MAGSV

0.05

0.90

0.10

0.03

trace

869600

0.98

308

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869601

0.93

306

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869602

0.25

301

DIO

0.19

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869603

1.14

301

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869604

0.48

134

QV

2.51

2.00

0.00

0.00

trace

869606

0.18

118

QV

2.79

18.00

2.69

0.21

0.01

869608

0.48

288

DIO

0.11

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869609

0.49

290

MAGSV

0.18

4.10

1.30

0.05

0.01

869611

0.83

290

MAGSV

0.62

6.00

2.43

0.06

0.01


1.32m @ 0.46 g/t gold, 5.29 g/t silver, 2.01% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.01% lead

869612

0.82

324

DIO

trace

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869613

0.79

324

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869614

026

288

QV

0.08

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869616

0.30

288

DIO

0.51

0.90

0.01

trace

trace

869617

0.60

302

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869618

1.23

331

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869619

0.85

305

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869620

0.32

305

QV

0.39

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869621

0.55

280

DIO

0.12

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869622

0.66

141

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869623

0.70

142

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869624

1.12

126

DIO

0.46

7.00

1.79

0.05

0.01

869626

1.15

114

QV

0.04

0.80

0.20

0.01

trace

869627

0.23

132

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.03

0.01

trace

869628

1.18

298

MAGSV

0.22

3.20

2.13

0.02

0.01

869629

0.64

106

MAGSV

1.65

10.40

8.24

0.05

0.01

869631

0.19

295

QV

0.15

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869632

0.30

117

QV

0.33

0.70

0.02

0.01

trace

869633

0.30

115

QV

0.36

0.70

0.02

0.01

trace

869634

0.45

131

QV

1.04

0.70

trace

0.02

trace

869636

0.29

290

QV

2.06

1.90

trace

trace

trace

869637

0.34

120

QV

2.17

1.60

0.01

0.01

trace

869638

0.49

293

QV

0.73

1.10

0.01

0.01

trace

869639

0.59

127

QV

0.70

0.25

trace

trace

trace

869640

1.20

288

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869641

0.44

310

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869642

0.35

301

QV

2.35

1.80

0.02

trace

trace

869643

0.66

308

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869644

0.96

293

DIO

0.02

0.80

0.14

0.01

trace

869645

0.50

316

MAGSV

0.14

4.90

2.68

0.01

0.01

869647

1.36

262

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.06

0.01

trace

869648

1.03

216

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869649

0.65

129

DIO

0.85

1.90

1.17

0.01

0.01

869651

0.96

120

DIO

0.99

4.10

3.71

0.06

trace


1.61m @ 0.93 g/t gold, 3.21 g/t silver, 0.04% copper, trace lead

869652

0.57

123

MAGSV

0.06

0.60

0.06

trace

trace

869653

0.91

128

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869654

0.56

299

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869656

0.96

290

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869658

1.12

289

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869659

0.30

296

QV

0.24

0.25

trace

trace

trace

869660

0.75

100

MAGSV

0.97

3.90

3.46

0.05

0.02

869661

0.36

298

MAGSV

0.35

3.20

3.67

0.04

0.01

869662

0.52

108

MAGSV

2.32

11.50

4.89

0.13

0.02

869663

0.39

118

MAGSV

1.18

8.00

1.55

0.13

0.01

869664

0.36

120

MAGSV

0.26

1.20

0.43

0.01

0.01

869665

0.26

120

MAGSV

1.06

0.80

0.20

trace

trace

869666

0.61

120

MAGSV

2.95

11.30

0.97

0.13

0.01


3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead

869667

0.67

120

DIO

0.04

0.25

0.04

trace

trace

869668

0.79

123

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869669

0.58

123

QV

1.20

0.80

0.01

0.01

trace

869671

0.67

133

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869672

0.86

133

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869673

0.94

114

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869674

0.17

114

DIO

0.04

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869676

0.45

104

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

0.01

869677

0.67

113

MAGSV

1.10

8.30

3.47

0.12

0.02

869678

0.54

118

MAGSV

0.58

6.40

4.18

0.09

0.01

869679

0.31

118

MAGSV

2.17

12.00

2.78

0.16

0.02

869681

0.93

109

MAGSV

0.26

1.70

0.13

0.02

0.01


2.45m @ 0.80 g/t gold, 7.09 g/t silver, 2.27% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.02% lead

869682

0.74

109

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869683

1.03

128

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869684

0.83

133

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869686

0.85

132

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.02

trace

0.01

869687

0.71

132

DIO

trace

0.25

0.01

trace

0.01

869688

0.77

130

DIO

0.02

0.60

0.02

0.00

0.01

869689

0.78

118

MAGSV

0.33

3.30

0.38

0.05

0.01

869691

1.05

115

MAGSV

1.06

10.10

2.53

0.12

0.01

869692

0.63

120

MAGSV

0.56

5.70

3.72

0.06

0.01

869693

0.69

120

DIO

0.23

1.50

0.11

0.02

0.01


3.15m @ 0.60 g/t gold, 5.65 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.07% copper, 0.01% lead

869694

0.65

131

DIO

0.01

0.50

0.02

trace

0.01

869696

1.02

152

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

0.01

869697

1.21

182

DIO

0.08

1.70

0.45

0.02

0.01

869698

0.95

129

DIO

0.12

1.30

0.54

0.02

trace

869699

0.56

129

DIO

0.06

1.10

0.43

0.01

0.01

869700

0.51

129

DIO

0.11

1.00

0.02

0.01

trace

869701

0.76

303

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

0.01

0.01

869702

0.73

303

DIO

trace

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.01

869703

1.00

063

DIO

0.06

2.20

0.55

0.02

0.01

869704

0.88

063

DIO

0.14

3.10

0.25

0.04

0.01

869706

0.56

112

MAGSV

0.55

10.60

3.10

0.13

0.03

869707

0.64

112

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.03

0.01

trace

A0060448

0.67

025

QV

0.08

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060449

1.10

025

QV

0.22

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060451

1.02

025

QV

2.21

2.00

trace

trace

trace

A0060452

0.78

023

QV

0.68

5.40

trace

0.01

trace

A0060453

0.98

019

QV

2.15

17.20

trace

0.01

trace

A0060454

1.07

026

QV

0.24

1.00

0.01

0.01

trace

A0060456

0.34

131

QV

0.23

3.10

0.10

0.03

trace

A0060458

1.08

105

MAGSV

1.21

9.80

4.17

0.10

0.03

A0060459

0.29

105

MAGSV

2.08

10.00

1.85

0.12

0.07


1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead

A0060460

0.89

112

MAGSV

0.80

5.30

5.42

0.05

0.02

A0060461

0.82

293

MAGSV

0.86

8.80

3.86

0.11

0.02

TRENCH #65

869708

0.88

122

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869709

1.13

138

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

0.01

869711

0.94

140

DIO

trace

0.50

0.01

trace

0.01

869712

0.30

115

QV

2.38

4.40

3.67

0.02

0.03

869713

0.77

147

QV

0.20

3.10

1.75

0.02

0.03

869714

0.54

122

QV

0.18

0.90

0.67

trace

0.01

869716

0.93

122

DIO

trace

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869717

0.83

122

DIO

0.05

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869718

0.22

120

DIO

0.05

0.60

0.02

trace

trace

869719

1.13

123

DIO

0.04

0.50

0.02

trace

trace

869720

1.00

311

DIO

0.01

0.60

0.02

trace

0.01

869721

0.83

308

DIO

0.01

0.50

0.01

trace

0.01

869722

0.61

295

DIO

0.00

0.70

0.01

trace

trace

869723

0.58

295

DIO

0.38

0.70

0.03

trace

0.01

869724

0.69

329

DIO

0.02

1.10

0.04

0.01

0.02

869727

0.76

285

MAGSV

1.39

4.90

2.38

0.02

0.02

869728

0.47

119

MAGSV

0.77

6.30

3.05

0.05

0.01


1.23m @ 1.00 g/t gold, 5.44 g/t silver, 2.64% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.02% lead

869726

0.32

115

MAGSV

0.56

2.80

0.65

0.03

0.03

869729

0.50

119

DIO

0.01

0.60

0.04

trace

trace

869731

0.44

119

DIO

0.01

1.00

0.04

trace

0.03

869732

0.86

119

DIO

0.04

1.10

0.02

0.01

0.01

869733

0.62

144

DIO

0.01

0.80

0.02

trace

0.01

869734

1.33

110

DIO

0.01

0.90

0.02

trace

0.01

869736

0.87

118

DIO

0.02

0.60

0.02

trace

0.01

869737

0.93

118

DIO

0.02

0.60

0.01

trace

trace

869738

1.26

114

DIO

0.02

0.50

0.02

trace

trace

869739

0.42

104

QV

0.19

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869740

0.38

119

DIO

0.04

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

869741

1.17

099

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869742

1.11

107

DIO

0.01

0.50

0.01

trace

trace

869743

0.88

102

DIO

trace

0.60

0.01

trace

0.01

869744

0.85

102

DIO

trace

0.60

0.01

trace

0.01

869745

1.04

315

DIO

0.01

0.70

0.02

0.01

0.01

869746

0.90

303

DIO

0.02

0.60

0.02

trace

trace

869747

0.31

304

DIO

0.01

0.60

0.02

trace

trace

869748

1.11

278

DIO

0.02

0.50

0.03

trace

trace

869749

0.78

292

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869751

1.00

300

DIO

0.02

0.60

0.01

trace

trace

869752

0.47

299

DIO

trace

0.50

0.02

trace

trace

869753

0.73

313

DIO

trace

0.60

0.02

trace

0.01

869754

0.74

313

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

0.01

869756

0.97

291

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869758

0.50

323

DIO

0.04

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869759

1.11

299

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869760

0.77

310

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869761

0.57

296

DIO

0.07

0.25

0.01

trace

0.01

869762

0.87

318

DIO

0.01

0.50

0.01

0.01

0.01

869763

1.13

318

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

0.01

869764

1.01

305

DIO

0.01

0.80

0.02

0.01

0.01

869765

1.23

275

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

0.01

0.01

869766

1.02

328

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869767

1.23

318

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869768

1.34

297

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

0.01

trace

869769

0.90

306

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869771

0.69

123

DIO

trace

0.70

0.05

0.01

0.01

869772

0.79

129

DIO

0.01

1.30

0.39

0.01

0.03

869773

0.57

131

DIO

0.20

1.40

0.30

0.01

0.01

869774

0.86

128

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869776

1.04

128

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.03

0.01

trace

869777

1.00

128

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869778

0.47

128

DIO

0.07

0.25

0.01

trace

0.01

869779

0.47

260

DIO

0.03

2.50

0.03

0.02

0.04

869781

0.66

275

MAGSV

0.19

4.50

1.14

0.05

0.01

869782

0.93

260

DIO

0.14

1.40

0.06

0.03

0.02

869783

0.92

270

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869784

0.85

289

DIO

trace

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869785

0.68

296

DIO

0.03

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869786

0.64

307

DIO

0.02

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869787

0.60

309

QV

0.55

1.70

0.01

0.01

0.01

869788

0.78

305

DIO

0.06

0.25

0.03

trace

trace

869789

1.11

144

DIO

0.10

2.00

0.21

0.02

0.04

869791

0.67

144

MAGSV

0.49

11.20

0.43

0.18

0.01

869792

1.09

244

DIO

0.02

1.80

0.01

0.04

0.01

869793

0.90

242

MAGSV

0.47

4.20

1.22

0.08

0.01

869794

1.06

243

DIO

0.18

1.20

0.25

0.02

0.01

869796

0.53

122

MAGSV

0.03

2.40

0.64

0.03

0.03

869797

0.71

129

DIO

0.01

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869798

0.80

129

DIO

0.04

0.25

0.02

trace

trace

869799

0.86

293

DIO

0.60

5.80

0.30

0.15

0.01

869800

0.72

215

DIO

0.02

1.00

0.02

0.02

0.01

869801

0.76

215

DIO

0.03

1.50

0.32

0.02

0.02

869802

0.75

219

DIO

0.05

2.50

0.42

0.05

0.02

869803

0.66

315

DIO

0.12

1.80

0.37

0.02

0.01

869804

0.71

114

MAGSV

0.27

3.20

0.37

0.07

0.01

869806

0.83

073

MAGSV

0.18

2.50

0.79

0.06

0.01

869807

0.41

129

MAGSV

1.06

6.70

0.84

0.19

0.01

869808

0.32

129

MAGSV

0.61

2.60

1.16

0.03

0.01


0.73m @ 0.86 g/t gold, 4.90 g/t silver, 0.98% zinc, 0.12% copper, 0.01% lead

A0060397

0.86

177

QV-P

0.30

1.20

trace

0.01

trace

A0060398

0.76

225

QV-P

13.85

5.20

0.00

0.01

0.01

A0060399

0.79

209

QV-P

1.09

4.30

0.01

0.11

0.01

A0060400

0.72

209

QV-P

1.40

3.20

0.01

0.10

0.01

A0060401

0.68

209

QV-P

0.41

1.00

trace

0.01

trace

A0060402

0.63

209

QV-P

0.42

1.10

trace

trace

trace

A0060403

1.33

207

QV-P

0.30

1.50

0.01

0.02

0.01

A0060404

1.10

207

QV-P

1.01

1.60

0.01

0.01

0.01

A0060406

1.19

198

QV-P

0.21

0.90

trace

0.02

trace

A0060407

1.39

025

QV-P

0.15

0.70

0.01

0.01

0.01

A0060408

1.13

027

QV-P

0.04

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060409

0.75

201

QV-P

0.01

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060411

0.74

201

QV-P

0.01

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060412

0.74

203

QV-P

trace

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060413

0.90

208

QV-P

0.01

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060414

0.80

205

QV-P

0.08

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060416

0.99

207

QV-P

0.58

0.50

trace

0.01

0.01

A0060417

0.96

212

QV-P

0.03

0.60

trace

trace

trace

A0060418

0.90

207

QV-P

0.01

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060419

0.91

213

QV-P

trace

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060420

1.21

213

QV-P

trace

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060421

0.71

215

QV-P

trace

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060422

1.28

202

QV-P

0.04

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060423

1.27

199

QV-P

0.12

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060424

0.85

205

QV-P

0.11

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060426

0.99

203

QV-P

0.06

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060427

0.40

132

QV-P

0.13

0.25

0.01

0.01

trace

A0060428

0.38

135

QV-P

0.21

0.60

trace

trace

trace

A0060429

0.57

217

QV-P

0.11

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060431

0.65

250

QV-P

0.08

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060432

1.35

189

QV-P

0.06

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060433

1.12

197

QV-P

0.11

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060434

1.11

223

QV-P

0.09

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060436

1.16

223

QV-P

0.15

0.25

0.01

0.01

trace

A0060437

1.13

206

QV-P

0.04

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060438

1.11

212

QV-P

0.34

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060439

1.14

200

QV-P

0.19

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060440

1.17

044

QV-P

0.01

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060441

0.60

049

QV-P

0.03

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060442

0.67

021

QV-P

0.08

0.25

0.01

trace

trace

A0060443

1.10

018

QV-P

0.01

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060444

0.83

034

QV-P

0.15

0.25

trace

trace

trace

A0060445

0.72

024

QV-P

0.27

0.25

trace

0.02

trace

A0060446

0.89

035

QV-P

0.11

0.25

trace

trace

trace

 

Legend
DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); QV-P – In-vein sampling parallel to the quartz vein; MAGSV – Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite bearing Sulphide Vein ("Oxide-Sulphide" Vein).

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

