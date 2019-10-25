|
Laurion announces third new polymetallic discovery linked to Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz veins from the CRK zone at the Ishkoday Project
- Oxide-Sulphide Vein yielding 3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead and 1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead
- Quartz Vein grading up to 0.76m @ 13.85 g/t gold, 5.20 g/t silver
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME; OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new assay results (the "Results") from channel sampling at the newly discovered magnetite-chlorite-actinolite-sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") and distinct quartz veins in the NE segment ("#56-65 Trenches") of the CRK Zone (Figure 1) at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
LAURION's individual and composite interval channel samples assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new 50m by 15m Trench #56, and is contiguous to the SE 70m by 10m Trench #65 (Figures 2 and 3), which are summarized in Table 1 below. Highlights are as follows:
Note: All individual and interval assay results from the #56-65 Trenches are outlined in the appended Table 2.
Legend: DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); QV-P – In-vein sampling parallel to the quartz vein; MAGSV –
* Sample lengths represent apparent true widths, since all channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein orientations, with
The combined 120m long by 10-15m wide #56-65 Trenches features continuous Oxide-Sulphide and separate Quartz Veins ("A-2" Quartz Veins), located 200m north of the previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #39), (refer to the Corporation's news release dated October 18, 2019), which yielded up to 1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead, 1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead; and 1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead.
They are also located 250m NE of the previously announced channel sample assay results from the SW Segment (Trench #37) (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 12, 2019) which yielded up to 1.00m @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving 1.78m @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper.
The previously announced interval channel samples assay results from the Azurite Segment Trench #34 are located 250m due W of the #56-65 Trenches, and yielded up to 7.50m @ 0.90 g/t gold, 35.26 g/t silver, 5.71% zinc, 0.53% copper (refer to the Corporation's news release dated September 24, 2019).
Pending channel assay results from the remaining 400m by 400m central portion of the CRK Zone sulphide and quartz veins are expected later in the Q4-2019. These include the CRK West (#32/62 Trenches), Main (#36 Trench) and SE (#54 Trench) segments.
Refer to maps on LAURION's website and #56-65 Trenches (Figures 1, 2 and 3) using the following link:
http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/
QA-QC Protocols
Samples for assay from this program are initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay (Ontario), with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver (BC), using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.
Each channel sample was individually cut using a double-bladed saw by a LAURION field technician to lengths chosen by the senior geologists, approximately a 5cm width and 10cm depth. Individual samples weighed from 3 to 8kg. Each channel was sampled by LAURION field technicians, and inserted in individual plastic bags, each with ALS sample tags, and sealed. Metal tags with the ALS sample number were inserted at the beginning of each sample channel cut. The field data gathered includes sample number, azimuth of the channel, channel/sample lengths, geology and geo-reference using UTM coordinates.
Individual plastic sample bags were then returned to the LAURION field office where they are catalogued and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION technicians to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay. Ontario. Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split is taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish.
The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis that includes silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.
Qualified Persons
Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ). LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About Laurion
The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 168,622,044 outstanding shares of which approximately 59% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.
The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and plans for the development of the Corporation and/or the Ishkoday Gold Project, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.
The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Corporation's common shares, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Table 2. 2019 individual and interval channel assay results from the newly discovered Oxide-Sulphide and Quartz Veins of the NE-SE segment of the CRK Zone in #56-65 Trenches.
SAMPLE
CHANNEL
AZIMUTH
ROCK
GOLD
SILVER
ZINC
COPPER
LEAD
TRENCH #56
869573
0.29
125
QV
0.66
0.25
trace
trace
trace
869574
0.33
296
QV
0.31
0.80
trace
trace
trace
869576
0.28
290
QV
2.02
1.00
trace
trace
trace
869577
0.31
119
QV
0.64
1.90
trace
trace
trace
869578
0.55
130
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.09
0.01
trace
869579
0.88
136
DIO
0.06
0.25
0.07
0.02
trace
869581
0.19
136
DIO
0.25
0.25
trace
trace
trace
869582
0.21
122
DIO
0.12
1.50
0.69
0.01
trace
869583
0.15
122
MAGSV
0.08
2.10
2.80
0.01
0.01
869584
1.05
122
MAGSV
0.38
2.40
1.14
0.04
0.00
1.20m @ 0.06 g/t gold, 2.36 g/t silver, 2.00% zinc, 0.04% copper, trace lead
869585
0.17
299
MAGSV
0.22
3.20
1.61
0.03
0.01
869586
0.20
299
MAGSV
0.49
3.50
1.19
0.06
trace
869587
0.89
299
MAGSV
0.89
2.60
1.75
0.05
trace
869588
0.96
304
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869589
0.26
304
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869591
0.71
303
QV
0.01
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869592
0.22
302
QV
1.43
6.50
0.00
0.00
trace
869593
0.47
299
DIO
0.13
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869594
0.58
299
DIO
0.13
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869598
0.80
287
MAGSV
0.54
5.00
0.97
0.10
trace
869599
0.64
331
MAGSV
0.05
0.90
0.10
0.03
trace
869600
0.98
308
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869601
0.93
306
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869602
0.25
301
DIO
0.19
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869603
1.14
301
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869604
0.48
134
QV
2.51
2.00
0.00
0.00
trace
869606
0.18
118
QV
2.79
18.00
2.69
0.21
0.01
869608
0.48
288
DIO
0.11
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869609
0.49
290
MAGSV
0.18
4.10
1.30
0.05
0.01
869611
0.83
290
MAGSV
0.62
6.00
2.43
0.06
0.01
1.32m @ 0.46 g/t gold, 5.29 g/t silver, 2.01% zinc, 0.06% copper, 0.01% lead
869612
0.82
324
DIO
trace
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869613
0.79
324
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869614
026
288
QV
0.08
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869616
0.30
288
DIO
0.51
0.90
0.01
trace
trace
869617
0.60
302
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869618
1.23
331
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869619
0.85
305
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869620
0.32
305
QV
0.39
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869621
0.55
280
DIO
0.12
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869622
0.66
141
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869623
0.70
142
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869624
1.12
126
DIO
0.46
7.00
1.79
0.05
0.01
869626
1.15
114
QV
0.04
0.80
0.20
0.01
trace
869627
0.23
132
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.03
0.01
trace
869628
1.18
298
MAGSV
0.22
3.20
2.13
0.02
0.01
869629
0.64
106
MAGSV
1.65
10.40
8.24
0.05
0.01
869631
0.19
295
QV
0.15
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869632
0.30
117
QV
0.33
0.70
0.02
0.01
trace
869633
0.30
115
QV
0.36
0.70
0.02
0.01
trace
869634
0.45
131
QV
1.04
0.70
trace
0.02
trace
869636
0.29
290
QV
2.06
1.90
trace
trace
trace
869637
0.34
120
QV
2.17
1.60
0.01
0.01
trace
869638
0.49
293
QV
0.73
1.10
0.01
0.01
trace
869639
0.59
127
QV
0.70
0.25
trace
trace
trace
869640
1.20
288
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869641
0.44
310
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869642
0.35
301
QV
2.35
1.80
0.02
trace
trace
869643
0.66
308
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869644
0.96
293
DIO
0.02
0.80
0.14
0.01
trace
869645
0.50
316
MAGSV
0.14
4.90
2.68
0.01
0.01
869647
1.36
262
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.06
0.01
trace
869648
1.03
216
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869649
0.65
129
DIO
0.85
1.90
1.17
0.01
0.01
869651
0.96
120
DIO
0.99
4.10
3.71
0.06
trace
1.61m @ 0.93 g/t gold, 3.21 g/t silver, 0.04% copper, trace lead
869652
0.57
123
MAGSV
0.06
0.60
0.06
trace
trace
869653
0.91
128
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869654
0.56
299
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869656
0.96
290
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869658
1.12
289
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869659
0.30
296
QV
0.24
0.25
trace
trace
trace
869660
0.75
100
MAGSV
0.97
3.90
3.46
0.05
0.02
869661
0.36
298
MAGSV
0.35
3.20
3.67
0.04
0.01
869662
0.52
108
MAGSV
2.32
11.50
4.89
0.13
0.02
869663
0.39
118
MAGSV
1.18
8.00
1.55
0.13
0.01
869664
0.36
120
MAGSV
0.26
1.20
0.43
0.01
0.01
869665
0.26
120
MAGSV
1.06
0.80
0.20
trace
trace
869666
0.61
120
MAGSV
2.95
11.30
0.97
0.13
0.01
3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead
869667
0.67
120
DIO
0.04
0.25
0.04
trace
trace
869668
0.79
123
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869669
0.58
123
QV
1.20
0.80
0.01
0.01
trace
869671
0.67
133
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869672
0.86
133
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869673
0.94
114
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869674
0.17
114
DIO
0.04
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869676
0.45
104
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
0.01
869677
0.67
113
MAGSV
1.10
8.30
3.47
0.12
0.02
869678
0.54
118
MAGSV
0.58
6.40
4.18
0.09
0.01
869679
0.31
118
MAGSV
2.17
12.00
2.78
0.16
0.02
869681
0.93
109
MAGSV
0.26
1.70
0.13
0.02
0.01
2.45m @ 0.80 g/t gold, 7.09 g/t silver, 2.27% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.02% lead
869682
0.74
109
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869683
1.03
128
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869684
0.83
133
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869686
0.85
132
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.02
trace
0.01
869687
0.71
132
DIO
trace
0.25
0.01
trace
0.01
869688
0.77
130
DIO
0.02
0.60
0.02
0.00
0.01
869689
0.78
118
MAGSV
0.33
3.30
0.38
0.05
0.01
869691
1.05
115
MAGSV
1.06
10.10
2.53
0.12
0.01
869692
0.63
120
MAGSV
0.56
5.70
3.72
0.06
0.01
869693
0.69
120
DIO
0.23
1.50
0.11
0.02
0.01
3.15m @ 0.60 g/t gold, 5.65 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.07% copper, 0.01% lead
869694
0.65
131
DIO
0.01
0.50
0.02
trace
0.01
869696
1.02
152
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
0.01
869697
1.21
182
DIO
0.08
1.70
0.45
0.02
0.01
869698
0.95
129
DIO
0.12
1.30
0.54
0.02
trace
869699
0.56
129
DIO
0.06
1.10
0.43
0.01
0.01
869700
0.51
129
DIO
0.11
1.00
0.02
0.01
trace
869701
0.76
303
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
0.01
0.01
869702
0.73
303
DIO
trace
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.01
869703
1.00
063
DIO
0.06
2.20
0.55
0.02
0.01
869704
0.88
063
DIO
0.14
3.10
0.25
0.04
0.01
869706
0.56
112
MAGSV
0.55
10.60
3.10
0.13
0.03
869707
0.64
112
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.03
0.01
trace
A0060448
0.67
025
QV
0.08
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060449
1.10
025
QV
0.22
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060451
1.02
025
QV
2.21
2.00
trace
trace
trace
A0060452
0.78
023
QV
0.68
5.40
trace
0.01
trace
A0060453
0.98
019
QV
2.15
17.20
trace
0.01
trace
A0060454
1.07
026
QV
0.24
1.00
0.01
0.01
trace
A0060456
0.34
131
QV
0.23
3.10
0.10
0.03
trace
A0060458
1.08
105
MAGSV
1.21
9.80
4.17
0.10
0.03
A0060459
0.29
105
MAGSV
2.08
10.00
1.85
0.12
0.07
1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead
A0060460
0.89
112
MAGSV
0.80
5.30
5.42
0.05
0.02
A0060461
0.82
293
MAGSV
0.86
8.80
3.86
0.11
0.02
TRENCH #65
869708
0.88
122
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869709
1.13
138
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
0.01
869711
0.94
140
DIO
trace
0.50
0.01
trace
0.01
869712
0.30
115
QV
2.38
4.40
3.67
0.02
0.03
869713
0.77
147
QV
0.20
3.10
1.75
0.02
0.03
869714
0.54
122
QV
0.18
0.90
0.67
trace
0.01
869716
0.93
122
DIO
trace
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869717
0.83
122
DIO
0.05
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869718
0.22
120
DIO
0.05
0.60
0.02
trace
trace
869719
1.13
123
DIO
0.04
0.50
0.02
trace
trace
869720
1.00
311
DIO
0.01
0.60
0.02
trace
0.01
869721
0.83
308
DIO
0.01
0.50
0.01
trace
0.01
869722
0.61
295
DIO
0.00
0.70
0.01
trace
trace
869723
0.58
295
DIO
0.38
0.70
0.03
trace
0.01
869724
0.69
329
DIO
0.02
1.10
0.04
0.01
0.02
869727
0.76
285
MAGSV
1.39
4.90
2.38
0.02
0.02
869728
0.47
119
MAGSV
0.77
6.30
3.05
0.05
0.01
1.23m @ 1.00 g/t gold, 5.44 g/t silver, 2.64% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.02% lead
869726
0.32
115
MAGSV
0.56
2.80
0.65
0.03
0.03
869729
0.50
119
DIO
0.01
0.60
0.04
trace
trace
869731
0.44
119
DIO
0.01
1.00
0.04
trace
0.03
869732
0.86
119
DIO
0.04
1.10
0.02
0.01
0.01
869733
0.62
144
DIO
0.01
0.80
0.02
trace
0.01
869734
1.33
110
DIO
0.01
0.90
0.02
trace
0.01
869736
0.87
118
DIO
0.02
0.60
0.02
trace
0.01
869737
0.93
118
DIO
0.02
0.60
0.01
trace
trace
869738
1.26
114
DIO
0.02
0.50
0.02
trace
trace
869739
0.42
104
QV
0.19
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869740
0.38
119
DIO
0.04
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
869741
1.17
099
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869742
1.11
107
DIO
0.01
0.50
0.01
trace
trace
869743
0.88
102
DIO
trace
0.60
0.01
trace
0.01
869744
0.85
102
DIO
trace
0.60
0.01
trace
0.01
869745
1.04
315
DIO
0.01
0.70
0.02
0.01
0.01
869746
0.90
303
DIO
0.02
0.60
0.02
trace
trace
869747
0.31
304
DIO
0.01
0.60
0.02
trace
trace
869748
1.11
278
DIO
0.02
0.50
0.03
trace
trace
869749
0.78
292
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869751
1.00
300
DIO
0.02
0.60
0.01
trace
trace
869752
0.47
299
DIO
trace
0.50
0.02
trace
trace
869753
0.73
313
DIO
trace
0.60
0.02
trace
0.01
869754
0.74
313
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
0.01
869756
0.97
291
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869758
0.50
323
DIO
0.04
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869759
1.11
299
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869760
0.77
310
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869761
0.57
296
DIO
0.07
0.25
0.01
trace
0.01
869762
0.87
318
DIO
0.01
0.50
0.01
0.01
0.01
869763
1.13
318
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
0.01
869764
1.01
305
DIO
0.01
0.80
0.02
0.01
0.01
869765
1.23
275
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
0.01
0.01
869766
1.02
328
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869767
1.23
318
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869768
1.34
297
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
0.01
trace
869769
0.90
306
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869771
0.69
123
DIO
trace
0.70
0.05
0.01
0.01
869772
0.79
129
DIO
0.01
1.30
0.39
0.01
0.03
869773
0.57
131
DIO
0.20
1.40
0.30
0.01
0.01
869774
0.86
128
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869776
1.04
128
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.03
0.01
trace
869777
1.00
128
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869778
0.47
128
DIO
0.07
0.25
0.01
trace
0.01
869779
0.47
260
DIO
0.03
2.50
0.03
0.02
0.04
869781
0.66
275
MAGSV
0.19
4.50
1.14
0.05
0.01
869782
0.93
260
DIO
0.14
1.40
0.06
0.03
0.02
869783
0.92
270
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869784
0.85
289
DIO
trace
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869785
0.68
296
DIO
0.03
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869786
0.64
307
DIO
0.02
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869787
0.60
309
QV
0.55
1.70
0.01
0.01
0.01
869788
0.78
305
DIO
0.06
0.25
0.03
trace
trace
869789
1.11
144
DIO
0.10
2.00
0.21
0.02
0.04
869791
0.67
144
MAGSV
0.49
11.20
0.43
0.18
0.01
869792
1.09
244
DIO
0.02
1.80
0.01
0.04
0.01
869793
0.90
242
MAGSV
0.47
4.20
1.22
0.08
0.01
869794
1.06
243
DIO
0.18
1.20
0.25
0.02
0.01
869796
0.53
122
MAGSV
0.03
2.40
0.64
0.03
0.03
869797
0.71
129
DIO
0.01
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869798
0.80
129
DIO
0.04
0.25
0.02
trace
trace
869799
0.86
293
DIO
0.60
5.80
0.30
0.15
0.01
869800
0.72
215
DIO
0.02
1.00
0.02
0.02
0.01
869801
0.76
215
DIO
0.03
1.50
0.32
0.02
0.02
869802
0.75
219
DIO
0.05
2.50
0.42
0.05
0.02
869803
0.66
315
DIO
0.12
1.80
0.37
0.02
0.01
869804
0.71
114
MAGSV
0.27
3.20
0.37
0.07
0.01
869806
0.83
073
MAGSV
0.18
2.50
0.79
0.06
0.01
869807
0.41
129
MAGSV
1.06
6.70
0.84
0.19
0.01
869808
0.32
129
MAGSV
0.61
2.60
1.16
0.03
0.01
0.73m @ 0.86 g/t gold, 4.90 g/t silver, 0.98% zinc, 0.12% copper, 0.01% lead
A0060397
0.86
177
QV-P
0.30
1.20
trace
0.01
trace
A0060398
0.76
225
QV-P
13.85
5.20
0.00
0.01
0.01
A0060399
0.79
209
QV-P
1.09
4.30
0.01
0.11
0.01
A0060400
0.72
209
QV-P
1.40
3.20
0.01
0.10
0.01
A0060401
0.68
209
QV-P
0.41
1.00
trace
0.01
trace
A0060402
0.63
209
QV-P
0.42
1.10
trace
trace
trace
A0060403
1.33
207
QV-P
0.30
1.50
0.01
0.02
0.01
A0060404
1.10
207
QV-P
1.01
1.60
0.01
0.01
0.01
A0060406
1.19
198
QV-P
0.21
0.90
trace
0.02
trace
A0060407
1.39
025
QV-P
0.15
0.70
0.01
0.01
0.01
A0060408
1.13
027
QV-P
0.04
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060409
0.75
201
QV-P
0.01
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060411
0.74
201
QV-P
0.01
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060412
0.74
203
QV-P
trace
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060413
0.90
208
QV-P
0.01
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060414
0.80
205
QV-P
0.08
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060416
0.99
207
QV-P
0.58
0.50
trace
0.01
0.01
A0060417
0.96
212
QV-P
0.03
0.60
trace
trace
trace
A0060418
0.90
207
QV-P
0.01
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060419
0.91
213
QV-P
trace
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060420
1.21
213
QV-P
trace
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060421
0.71
215
QV-P
trace
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060422
1.28
202
QV-P
0.04
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060423
1.27
199
QV-P
0.12
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060424
0.85
205
QV-P
0.11
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060426
0.99
203
QV-P
0.06
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060427
0.40
132
QV-P
0.13
0.25
0.01
0.01
trace
A0060428
0.38
135
QV-P
0.21
0.60
trace
trace
trace
A0060429
0.57
217
QV-P
0.11
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060431
0.65
250
QV-P
0.08
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060432
1.35
189
QV-P
0.06
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060433
1.12
197
QV-P
0.11
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060434
1.11
223
QV-P
0.09
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060436
1.16
223
QV-P
0.15
0.25
0.01
0.01
trace
A0060437
1.13
206
QV-P
0.04
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060438
1.11
212
QV-P
0.34
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060439
1.14
200
QV-P
0.19
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060440
1.17
044
QV-P
0.01
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060441
0.60
049
QV-P
0.03
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060442
0.67
021
QV-P
0.08
0.25
0.01
trace
trace
A0060443
1.10
018
QV-P
0.01
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060444
0.83
034
QV-P
0.15
0.25
trace
trace
trace
A0060445
0.72
024
QV-P
0.27
0.25
trace
0.02
trace
A0060446
0.89
035
QV-P
0.11
0.25
trace
trace
trace
Legend
DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); QV-P – In-vein sampling parallel to the quartz vein; MAGSV – Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite bearing Sulphide Vein ("Oxide-Sulphide" Vein).
