19.05.2022 13:00:00
Lauritz.com Group A/S Annual General Meeting
No. 5/2022
Copenhagen, 19 May 2022
The Annual General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Thursday 19 May 2022.
The General Meeting approved the following:
- The election of Preben Lindgaard, CFO, as chairman of the meeting.
- The Annual Report 2021 as well as the Board of Directors proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 0.00 per share.
As proposed by the Board of Directors Bengt Olof Tony Sundström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
As proposed by the Board of Directors, Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard was re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.
As proposed by the Board of Directors, the auditing firm Beierholm Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was elected as auditor.
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Preben Lindgaard
CFO
For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen
e-mail press@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CEST on 19 May 2022.
