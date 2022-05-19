+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 13:00:00

Lauritz.com Group A/S Annual General Meeting

 

No. 5/2022

Copenhagen, 19 May 2022

 

 


The Annual General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Thursday 19 May 2022.

 

The General Meeting approved the following:

 

  • The election of Preben Lindgaard, CFO, as chairman of the meeting.
  • The Annual Report 2021 as well as the Board of Directors proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 0.00 per share.

 

As proposed by the Board of Directors Bengt Olof Tony Sundström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

 

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard was re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

 

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the auditing firm Beierholm Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was elected as auditor.

 

 

 

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Lindgaard

CFO

 

For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen

e-mail press@lauritz.com

 

 

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

 

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

 

 

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CEST on 19 May 2022.

 

