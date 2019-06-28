Lauritz.com Group A/S appoints its new CEO

No. 12/2019

Copenhagen, 28 June 2019

Lauritz.com has now completed the process of recruiting a new CEO, and we are pleased to announce that Carsten Rysgaard will start as CEO for the Group on 01.01.2020.

Carsten Rysgaard has a strong background and a successful track record within companies built on strong digital solutions combined with strong concepts and commercial acumen. He has many years of experience in leadership positions driving strategic transformations, executing strategies and delivering strong results.

He comes from a position as CEO for EDC-Gruppen, where he has been heading the digital transformation and driving sales focus in a business that relies on attracting sellers, and linking relevant properties to buyers via digital platforms. Before this, Carsten Rysgaard has built an impressive career in among others TDC, Berlingske Medier and Den Blå Avis, and has held positions in Digital advisory boards for Topdanmark and Nykredit, as well as Board memberships in Robinhus A/S and Boligsiden A/S.

As to education, Carsten Rysgaard has a Master of Business Administration from University of Leicester.

Lauritz.com’s chairman of the board, Bengt Sundström, explains:

‘We are happy to appoint Carsten Rysgaard as our new CEO. Carsten brings a solid background both with his leadership experience in a business with many similarities to Lauritz.com and from his involvement in digital solutions and customer interactions online. We are convinced that Carsten will bring new momentum and contribute with a strong commercial drive to the development of Lauritz.com’.

Carsten Rysgaard comments on his new position as CEO at Lauritz.com:

‘Lauritz.com and Stockholms Auktionsverk are truly strong brands inviting everybody to sell or buy at auctions. The Group is a major player within auctions, but with significant opportunities for developing the business and the geographical reach. I am looking forward to pursuing an innovative and offensive market approach also in the future, expanding both the platform and the brand bringing inspiring and professional quality auctions online to even more sellers and buyers.’

Best regards

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.20 CEST on 28 June 2019.