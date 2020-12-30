Lauritz.com Group A/S - Change in CEO position

No. 13/2020



Copenhagen, 30 December 2020

The Board of Directors and the CEO Carsten Rysgaard have agreed that Carsten Rysgaard will leave Lauritz.com Group A/S. Carsten Rysgaard will step down as CEO as per January 31st, 2021.

Majority owner and chairman Bengt Sundström explains: "We thank Carsten Rysgaard for a constructive collaboration and for all his efforts put into Lauritz.com. Carsten joined us at a time of many changes. He has played an important role in the company’s development over the last year, during which Lauritz.com has shown a resilient path during the Covid-19 crisis, has taken over a number of auction houses from partners and has returned to growth during the autumn.” Bengt Sundström continues: "However, to pursue our ambitious strategy and further develop our business concept and categories within art, design and antiquities, we believe that we need different CEO competences in our future structure.”

The CEO role will be handed over to Mette Rode Sundstrøm, who has been with the group through nearly 20 years, heading the most significant growth periods of the company, here-off during 12 years as CEO. In her last full year as CEO in 2016, Lauritz.com presented a record auction turnover of over DKK 1 billion and the highest EBITDA ever of DKK 46.3m.

For the last 2 years, Mette Rode Sundstrøm has been CEO for Lauritz.com’s Swedish brand Stockholm Auktionsverk, the oldest auction house in the world, founded in 1674. Here Mette has been steering up the recruiting of new managers in all local auction houses, a rationalization of the operations and modernization of the brand, resulting in growth in the majority of the 8 houses in Sweden and Finland.

Chairman Bengt Sundström comments: "Mette has a long experience and an extensive network within the international auction scene. She has a strong strategic sense, a highly commercial approach and great management skills. After our 16 years of massive growth at Lauritz.com and our following IPO, Mette resigned in 2017 as our group CEO. We have now decided to move forward to what we believe is the best formula for the company’s vital entrepreneurial drive and expected future results - and therefore also the best for our customers and current portfolio of smaller investors.”

Best regards

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman









For press enquiries, please contact: Susanne Sandsberg Klubien,

+45 26891909

E-mail press@lauritz.com







Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se





Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm





This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 CET on 30 December 2020.