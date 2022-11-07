Lavazza Releases Its Annual 2023 Calendar With Acclaimed Photographer Alex Prager

Lavazza Celebrates The Brand's Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability and Inclusivity with the "YES! We're Open" Calendar

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, premium Italian coffee brand Lavazza , unveiled its annual calendar designed and produced by Italian agency Armando Testa and photographed by esteemed Los-Angeles based photographer Alex Prager. This year's calendar embraces the message conveyed by bars and cafés across the world following the coronavirus pandemic - YES! We're Open! As we safely resume post-pandemic activities together as a community, Lavazza's calendar serves as an invitation to come in and enjoy an experience of pleasure and conviviality together.

Both the 2023 Calendar and the 2023 Book share the same title "YES! We're OPEN" and embody the underlying concept that the beauty of humanity is in rediscovering its vitality and curiosity through connecting individuals. Bars and cafés provide us with an inclusive place for cultures and identities to come together over a cup of coffee. The images throughout the calendar perfectly capture the essence, warmth and restorative capacity of Lavazza's coffee enjoyed between both new and old acquaintances within a cafe.

"With this new art project Lavazza intends to convey important messages about diversity and inclusion, and it does so by starting out from its own origins and base, coffee, which has always been a byword for sociality, like the countless places that serve it. Over the last ten years, the Calendar has become a sort of manifesto for us, in which we use art as a means of focusing on things we feel deeply about and are in line with the company's vision and commitments," shared Lavazza Group Board Member Francesca Lavazza.

In the 2023 Calendar, the "café" is seen as both a real and metaphorical place where Alex Prager highlights the unique characteristics of individuals to support the overarching theme of celebrating individual differences. Welcoming by nature and open for use by all, Lavazza's cafés exemplify an ideal world where all individuals can be themselves and feel at home.

Prager's series of images, which alternate between broad views and revealing close-ups, are characterized by their meticulous construction and subtly provocative humor. Her taste for quotation, one of the main characteristics found in her photography, combines allusions to classic Hollywood, fragments of experimental cinema, fiction and hyperrealism, pop iconography and staged photography. The final result is a composition of saturated colors that represent the unpredictable and vibrant lives of the people she chooses.

This work of art provides a unique call to action for a more well informed, inclusive world that is focused on tomorrow. For more information on the calendar, please visit https://calendar.lavazza.com/calendar-2023/en.html .

