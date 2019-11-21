Law360 Names Greenberg Traurig's William Garner an Energy MVP of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legal news wire Law360 has named Greenberg Traurig shareholder William "Bill" Garner as an MVP of the Year in Energy law, one of five such energy lawyers recognized nationally. Garner is co-chair of the firm's Global Energy & Natural Resources Practice Group.

Law360 reports its MVP of the Year awards honor elite attorneys for their successes in high-stakes litigation, significant deals, or complex global matters. In all, Law360 selects 225 MVPs, across 45 categories, from more than 1,000 submissions.

"Bill's experience is global and we are fortunate to have him on our team," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "Bill's leadership is important to help the firm and practice continue to meet the needs of clients in this highly focused sector."

Major energy companies consistently turn to Garner for counsel. He has overseen projects and legal issues throughout the world, including in Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Poland, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Mexico.

Garner, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Houston office, focuses his practice on domestic and international hydrocarbon and inert gas transactions, and renewable energy. Garner's distinctive practice combines his traditional oil and gas background with an exceptional understanding of the natural gas business, particularly unconventional exploration and production and carbon sequestration.

"I view myself as straddling the old world of conventional energy and the new world of biofuels and carbon sequestration," said Garner. "Being able to see where these areas intersect allows me to guide clients more effectively, especially as we are determining how to initiate and execute their energy projects."

Before practicing law, Garner was chief executive officer of an energy company in Mexico that built natural gas pipelines. He also served as an investment banker for the world's leading oil and gas investment banking boutique, advising on domestic and international upstream and midstream transactions. In addition, Garner has been general counsel for two major Fortune 500 companies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across many sectors of the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S., and in international markets including Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig and part of its history. With more than 125 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP