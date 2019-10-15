LAWCLERK Named a Finalist in The American Lawyer's Best "Alternative Legal Service Provider" Award

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced it has been named a finalist in The American Lawyer's 2019 "Alternative Legal Service Provider of the Year" award. The award acknowledges providers of legal services outside the traditional law firm model that have excelled in ways that are pushing the legal industry forward, honoring companies that have made a significant impact throughout the year on how legal services were delivered. Winners will be announced at The American Lawyer Industry Awards on Dec. 4 in New York.

"We are humbled to be selected as a finalist by the prestigious judges at The American Lawyer in a category where innovation is critical to the future of our industry," said Greg Garman, CEO and Co-Founder of LAWCLERK. "Since the inception of LAWCLERK, we've been laser-focused on breaking the mold for how legal services are delivered with our online freelance marketplace. This recognition provides tremendous validation that we are on the right track."

About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.

