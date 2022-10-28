28.10.2022 02:59:00

laWow Announces to Voters - Search Political Candidate Names Ahead of the Upcoming Midterm Elections on laWow.Org

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, voters have access to search "Political Candidate Names" ahead of the upcoming midterm elections to find lawsuits and/or public information containing the candidate's name you search on laWow.

laWow.org the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or phrases and find results based on a crowdsourced search. LaWow is an unaltered source of public information, with no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

A search on laWow.Org for "Midterm Election" returns over 84 results for both the Congressional Senate and House Races

laWow's goal is to empower voters across the country by providing a free resource to anyone who wants to search public records on laWow to get additional information about candidates before the ballots are tallied on November 8th.

laWow is a public utility designed to democratize public information. laWow.Orgthe first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, was launched this year. Anyone can search words and/or phrases and find results matching their search. laWow is a platform used by journalists for news, stock investors for companies, researchers for data, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion.

Media Contact:

Kaylee Chen
info@laWow.Org
kchen@laWow.Org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawow-announces-to-voters---search-political-candidate-names-ahead-of-the-upcoming-midterm-elections-on-lawoworg-301661941.html

SOURCE laWow

