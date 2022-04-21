Lawson Products, Inc. Announces Timing for First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) ("Lawson” or the "Company"), today announced that it will report results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, pre-market. The Company will host a conference call with prepared remarks to review first quarter results beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 will only include Lawson Products’ stand-alone operating results for the period.

April 28, 2022, Q1 Earnings Call:

Q1 Conference Call by Phone: Dial 1-877-545-0320, using Passcode: 792883 at least 10 minutes before the call or call and ask to be joined into the Lawson Products call. A replay will be available through May 31st by dialing 1-877-481-4010 and using the conference ID: 45239#.

Q1 Conference Call by Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Lawson Products Investor Relations website at https://investor.lawsonproducts.com/news/events. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

Separately, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company will host an investor conference call, including a question & answer session, to discuss the strategic vision for the combined operating companies, including Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services.

May 5, 2022, Holding Company Conference Call:

Conference Call by Phone: Dial 1-877-545-0523, using Passcode: 956031 at least 10 minutes before the call or call and ask to be joined into the Lawson Products call. A replay will be available through June 5th by dialing 1-877-481-4010 and using the conference ID: 45307#.

Conference Call by Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Lawson Products Investor Relations website at https://investor.lawsonproducts.com/news/events. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market. Lawson is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster’s Vendor Managed Inventory process and the company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, Lawson provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket. Lawson ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

About TestEquity

TestEquity® is a leading distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, TestEquity features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity continues to benefit from ubiquitous electronification of all types of products across most industries including IOT, EV, and 5G.

About Gexpro Services

Gexpro Services is a world-class global supply chain solutions provider, specializing in the development of mission critical production line management, aftermarket and field installation programs. Gexpro Services provides comprehensive supply chain management solutions, including a full technology suite offering of vendor managed inventory, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering and quality assurance. Gexpro Services’ end-to-end project management is designed to support manufacturing OEMs with their engineered material specifications, fulfillment, and quality requirements to improve their total cost of ownership. Headquartered in Irving, TX, Gexpro Services has manufacturing and supply chain operations in over 30 Service Center sites across nine countries including key geographies in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Middle East. Gexpro Services serves customers in six vertical markets, including Renewables, Industrial Power, Consumer and Industrial, Technology, Transportation, and Aerospace and Defense.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006190/en/