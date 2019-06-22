Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Honors Morgan Stanley, Soledad O'Brien, Van Jones and Others at 19th Annual A. Leon Higginbotham Gala

NEW YORK, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to Honor Morgan Stanley, Journalist Soledad O'Brien, and Author and Advocate Van Jones at 19th Annual A. Leon Higginbotham Dinner

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to Receive 2019 A. Leon Higginbotham Corporate Leadership Award

Top leaders in the legal and corporate community will gather in New York on June 25, 2019 to support diversity and equal rights in the workplace when the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law holds its 19th annual A. Leon Higginbotham Corporate Leadership Award Dinner.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is proud to honor Shelley O'Connor and Andy Saperstein of Morgan Stanley for exemplary corporate leadership in promoting diversity and equal opportunity in the workplace. Award winning journalist, author, speaker and philanthropist Soledad O'Brien and author and advocate Van Jones will each receive the Beacon of Justice Award. Vincent Lumia from Morgan Stanley and Samuel Shaulson from Morgan Lewis & Bockius will serve as chairs for this special event.

The Higginbotham Dinner is one of the largest gala events in the civil rights community, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees annually. Legal scholar and CNN journalist Laura Coates will serve as emcee of the evening's event, and will also be joined by Emmy Award-winning CBS commentator Maurice DuBois.

"As we continue our work to ensure equal opportunity for African Americans and underrepresented minorities, we are proud to recognize Morgan Stanley for its steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

"At Morgan Stanley, diversity is an opportunity – for clients, employees and the firm. By valuing diverse perspectives, we can better serve our clients while we help employees achieve their professional objectives," said James P. Gorman, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley. "A corporate culture in which everyone feels they belong is fundamental to our role as a global leader constantly striving for excellence in all that we do."

The prestigious Higginbotham Corporate Leadership Award, named in honor of Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Jr., a pioneering civil rights advocate, author and federal appeals court judge, was established in 2000. The event honors the legacy of Judge Higginbotham who exemplified tireless and devoted service in the fight for equality. Past honorees include PNC Financial Services; Home Depot; Aetna Inc.; BellSouth Corporation; Citigroup Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; DuPont; Ernst & Young LLP; Fannie Mae; General Electric Company; J.P. Morgan Chase and J.P. Morgan Chase Investment Bank; McDonald's; Microsoft Corporation; The New York Times Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Qualcomm, Inc.; Time Warner, Inc. and United Parcel Service.

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest diversified multinational investment banks and financial services companies headquartered in New York City. Morgan Stanley strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the nation's most important civil rights organizations that focuses on fighting discrimination faced by African Americans and underrepresented minorities. Founded at the request of President John F. Kennedy, the Lawyers' Committee mobilizes one of the largest networks of attorneys across the country who provide critical pro bono support to advance the organization's work.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. Now in its 56th year, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is continuing its quest to "Move America Toward Justice." The principal mission of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of voting rights, criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, hate crimes and more.

