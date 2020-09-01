Lazada's LazMall Unveils New Features Empowering Brand Partners With Enhanced Consumer Experience and Engagement, Ahead of Annual 9.9 Shopping Festival

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with LazMall's second anniversary celebration, Lazada today unveiled a refreshed brand look and introduced four new features to its leading premium brand platform, on top of the region's first compensation policy to guarantee product authenticity.

The new LazMall visual accentuates its signature red and black hues, and the new features will elevate consumer shopping experiences and strengthen the end-to-end customer journey for brands, helping them to find new growth in an increasingly digital-first world.

In addition, the refreshed LazMall offers brands increased visibility, traffic, and quality leads that map the right target audience to brands. On top of effectively reaching the right target audience, access to value-added marketing solutions and data insights will further help drive traffic and brand growth. Brands will also be able to leverage Lazada's logistics infrastructure and fulfilment capabilities to improve the overall customer journey on LazMall, both during regular business periods as well as mega campaigns such as 9.9.

"LazMall plays a key role in Lazada's overall business strategy as local and international brands look to advance their presence and growth through an omnichannel approach in Southeast Asia. More than 80% of Forbes' Most Valuable Consumer Brands[1] are on LazMall because we are constantly investing in key infrastructure services and user experience to support and complement our brand partners. By strengthening the consumer online commerce journey, we provide brands with more avenues to diversify and increase their consumer touchpoints," said Jessica Liu, Co-President and Regional Head of Commercial, Lazada Group.

LazMall provides brands with a robust eCommerce solution that allows new brands to open their Lazada store more conveniently. Brands can also integrate their loyalty programme into our platform and leverage Lazada's proprietary technology infrastructure for search, recommendations and LazLive livestreaming – which collectively bring about an unmatched shopping experience.

Currently, LazMall shoppers gain first access to exclusive launches from many top brands, as well as Brand Mega Offers that provide daily attractive discount promotions by LazMall retailers. To step up its brand promise, four new features that will be introduced on the platform are:

Beat the Price: Deal-seekers can discover market-beating prices on a daily assortment of top-selling products;

Brands for You: Shoppers can enjoy a customised set of recommended brands based on user interest and recent interactions with the LazMall channel;

Brand Directory: Consumers can access and navigate a comprehensive directory of all brands across categories to seamlessly find the brands they love; and

Follow Button Feature: The LazMall channel now comes with a 'follow' button to increase engagements and improve adhesion for consumers to subscribe to and get access to the latest updates on deals and offers.

Since LazMall's inception in 2018, the largest virtual mall in Southeast Asia has grown more than nine-fold, including department stores and shopping malls. In 2020 Q2, the total number of brands who have come on LazMall more than doubled year-on-year, and the LazMall quarterly orders saw more than 3x increase year-on-year.

Popular and reputable brands that have joined Lazada's B2C virtual mall include 30 tenants from Singapore'sMarina Square and 40 tenants from Thailand's Siam Center. Brands such as Coach, Himalaya, Miniso, Kiehl's, Starbucks and Under Armour that onboarded in the last six months will also participate in their first 9.9 mega campaign.

With over 18,000 brands, LazMall is committed to product authenticity and pioneering the region's first bold compensation policy[2] - offering up to 5x return in Thailand and Malaysia, and 2x return in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines for purchases proven to be non-authentic. This is on top of a 15 days hassle-free return policy, guaranteeing 100% authentic quality products with specially curated attractive promotions and discounts in all markets.

Furthermore, Lazada has been co-curating Super Brand Day (SBD) events with top-rated brands since the successful launch of its first SBD with MAC Cosmetics in 2018. These exclusive 24-hour shopping events leverage Lazada's technology to customise seamless Shoppertainment experiences that enable brands to reach a wider audience through such meaningful approaches.

In the lead up to Lazada's 9.9 shopping festival, shoppers can look forward to the biggest showcase of brand deals during Lazada's 9.9 LazMall Big Brands Sale. An engaging line up of Shoppertainment initiatives such as in-app livestream shows, awaits shoppers, who can also score the best deals through rewards and vouchers that can be redeemed with the coins accumulated when playing LazGames.

[1] As of 1 July 2020; Based on Forbes' 2020 Most Valuable Brands List. [2] Terms and conditions apply.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.

