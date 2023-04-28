28.04.2023 16:10:43

Lazard Posts Loss In Q1, Revenue Down 25%; To Cut Approx. 10% Of Workforce In 2023

(RTTNews) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ) reported a first quarter net loss of $22 million or $0.27 per share compared to net income of $114 million or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $23 million or $0.26 per share compared to net income of $115 million or $1.05 per share. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenue was $527 million, 25% lower than prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $562.51 million in revenue.

The company stated that it is conducting cost-saving initiatives which are expected to result in the reduction of approximately 10% of workforce over the course of 2023.

On April 26, 2023, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 19, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 8, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

