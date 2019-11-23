Lazer Products Get Top Marks in Virginia Tech Helmet Safety Rating Update

ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Tech, in collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, just released its latest testing results for bicycle helmets which included several Lazer products receiving its highest 5-star rating.

Lazer's helmet models Impala MIPS, Century MIPS and Blade+ MIPS were all rated with the highest 5-star rating, joining its helmets that were rated at the same level in previous updates: Z1 MIPS and Cyclone MIPS. Lazer's mid-priced Century MIPS helmets even achieved the highest score of all road helmets tested by Virginia Tech to date.

The Virginia Tech impact testing uses the STAR evaluation system to determine the helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience. Virginia Tech recommends the use of any 4- or 5-star rated helmet.

An overview of the tested Lazer helmet and rankings for 2019:



Century MIPS: 5-Star rating

Blade+ MIPS: 5-Star rating

Impala MIPS: 5-Star rating

Coyote MIPS: 4-Star rating

Mike Smink, Commercial Director of Lazer Sport: "Lazer is delighted with the outcome of the test. Lazer invests heavily in product design and engineering and we conduct extensive in-house testing in the development of our products with safety being the primary goal. These Virginia Tech results reflect our efforts. The CPSC tests for direct impact and overall helmet safety such as retention tests, roll-off and field of vision. This is the minimum safety standard. The tests of Virginia Tech have an increased focus on oblique impact which quantifies a measure of safety in addition to the CPSC testing standard. While not yet recognized by the CPSC we believe that the measurement and comparison of rotational safety is of value for the consumer to be aware of."

For more information on Lazer bicycle helmets, its satisfaction guarantee and crash replacement program, visit http://www.lazersport.com/en_us

Source: https://www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html

ABOUT LAZER: Lazer is the world's oldest helmet company, having started out making old leather hairnets for Belgian hardmen racing steel bicycles over cobbled farm roads. Lazer's products are the result of 100 years of experience, passion and dedication. Lazer is always trying to create the perfect mix between design, comfort, safety and technology. This attitude has shaped Lazer into one of the most innovative helmet companies in the world.

Lazer designs bicycle helmets on its home soil in Belgium and markets these products globally, in almost every country, on every continent. Over the years, Lazer teamed up with some of the greatest champions the world has ever seen to create some of the most progressive products ever used! Today we continue the tradition of working with top athletes to create world-class products. Lazer stands for the passion of performance and the joy of riding.

SOURCE Lazer