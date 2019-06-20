LBA University's General Occupations RF/EMF Safety Training Course Lands Product of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new LBA University, Inc. Radio Frequency (RF) Safety Awareness course has been awarded the 2019 New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection Magazine. LBA University, Inc. (LBAU), the nation's leading safety training company, and a unit of LBA Group, Inc., introduced the new RF Safety Awareness General Occupations online certification course. The demand comes from the increased RF and EMF hazards that may now exist from expanding cellular and 5G systems, industrial or medical facilities.

"This was the second year we conducted this contest in the spring, and environmental companies responded strongly with high-quality, innovative new products," Environmental Protection Magazine Editor Jerry Laws said.

The company designed the awarding winning RF Safety Awareness General Occupations course based on the widespread worker risks for RF/EMF exposure across many general occupation sectors. This includes industrial workers, medical workers, first responders, maintenance personnel, construction workers, HVAC technicians and many other trades where potential RF exposure hazards are growing.

Award submissions were evaluated by a three-judge panel. To be eligible for the 2019 award, products must have been introduced to the market during the past calendar year.

The LBAU RF Safety Awareness General Occupations course is available at: https://www.lbagroup.com/lbauniversity/course/rf-safety-training/. The course educates workers on an awareness of the hazards that exist within diverse environments. The new offering also outlines the steps that may be taken to reduce these known risks and highlights FCC guidelines, OSHA regulations, industry standards, and parameters set forth by various agencies as it relates to RF energy and human exposure. On successful completion of testing, a certificate is issued.

About LBA Group, Inc.

LBA Group, Inc. has over 55 years of experience in providing technology and risk management for industrial and telecommunications infrastructure assets in the radio frequency and electromagnetic spaces. LBA is a multiple INC5000 awardee, CVMSDC-certified, and is a North Carolina Top 50 Hispanic minority-owned small business. The group is comprised of LBA Technology, Inc., a leading source and integrator of radio frequency systems, lightning protection, and EMC equipment for broadcast, industrial, and government users worldwide; the professional technical consultancy Lawrence Behr Associates, Inc.; and LBA University, Inc. providing online professional training. Through all of its business units, LBA provides an RF Safety One Stop™ option for comprehensive RF Safety industry training, PPE, audits, and remediation. The companies are based in Greenville, N.C., USA. Keep up with what's going on at LBA by following the company on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Environmental Protection Magazine

Environmental Protection (EPonline) is the comprehensive online, information resource for environmental professionals as well as those who are simply interested in environmental issues and news. The goal of the publication is to bring readers only the most interesting and relevant environmental information of the day.

