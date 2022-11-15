LCG Names Laubacker Senior Vice President

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national, independent investment consulting firm, promoted Adam J. Laubacker, CAIA to Senior Vice President. He is based out of the Atlanta office. His responsibilities include investment strategy development, manager due diligence, special research projects, and providing investment advice to clients.

"Adam's promotion highlights his hard work and commitment to LCG. Since joining the firm over 22 years ago, he continues to be a leader, supporting the needs of both his colleagues and LCG's clients. Please join us in congratulating Adam on this major accomplishment," said Edward F. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Laubacker joined LCG in 2000, as an Investment Analyst. Adam is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA") Charterholder. Adam's client relationships include corporations, endowments, foundations, and healthcare organizations.

Adam graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.B.A. in Finance.

About LCG Associates

Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

SOURCE LCG Associates, Inc.