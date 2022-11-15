|
15.11.2022 15:00:00
LCG Names Laubacker Senior Vice President
ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national, independent investment consulting firm, promoted Adam J. Laubacker, CAIA to Senior Vice President. He is based out of the Atlanta office. His responsibilities include investment strategy development, manager due diligence, special research projects, and providing investment advice to clients.
"Adam's promotion highlights his hard work and commitment to LCG. Since joining the firm over 22 years ago, he continues to be a leader, supporting the needs of both his colleagues and LCG's clients. Please join us in congratulating Adam on this major accomplishment," said Edward F. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Laubacker joined LCG in 2000, as an Investment Analyst. Adam is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA") Charterholder. Adam's client relationships include corporations, endowments, foundations, and healthcare organizations.
Adam graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a B.B.A. in Finance.About LCG Associates
Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcg-names-laubacker-senior-vice-president-301677192.html
SOURCE LCG Associates, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGeopolitische Spannungen und Gewinnmitnahmen: Dow stabil - Techwerte schwächer -- ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen legen am Mittwoch eine Verschnaufpause ein. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen, es überwogen jedoch die Verluste.