Drew Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJND / ISIN: US50189K1034
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04.06.2026 16:23:11
LCI Industries CEO Jason Lippert Retires, Names Johnny Sirpilla Interim CEO; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, LCI Industries (LCII) announced the retirement of Jason Lippert as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board, after 32 years in business. Independent Director Johnny Sirpilla will replace Lippert as interim CEO, effective immediately.
For a smooth transition, Lippert will serve as an advisor for a year
On the NYSE, the shares were trading 5.41 percent lower at $100.99.
Additionally, the Board of Directors appointed Viriginia Henkels as the Chair to replace Tracy Graham, who steppped down after 10 years.
Having worked as the member of the LCI Industries Board since 2019, Sirpilla carries 35 years of experience in the RV and Outdoor Recreation Industries.
Having been the member of the Board since 2017, Henkels has over 18 years of Board Governance Experience and over 3 decades of experience in financial leadership across several companies.
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Nachrichten zu Drew Industries Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Drew Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Drew Industries öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)