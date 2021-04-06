LCX Joins Celo Foundation as an Alliance Member

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCX is thrilled to be the newest Alliance Member of the Celo Foundation. LCX will be working alongside leading technology providers, nonprofits, mobile wallets, payment processors, and global investment firms in creating an easily accessible, mobile-friendly ecosystem of financial tools on the Celo open blockchain platform.

Since its launch in March 2020, the Celo Foundation has been tirelessly working towards empowering anyone who owns a smartphone to effortlessly access digital assets. The goal is to create an ecosystem that fosters a fairer and more inclusive financial system. LCX strongly aligns with the Celo Foundation on our mission to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance with our new-age, fully compliant products and regulated services.

Celo is an open blockchain platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The platform enables anyone to create an ecosystem of powerful mobile applications, ranging from easier cash transfer programs to peer-to-peer lending, international remittances to digital assets and wallets. Celo's digital currency — the Celo Dollar stablecoin — provides people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to move money and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.

Chuck Kimble, Partner at cLabs and Head of the Alliance for Prosperity, says, "We are excited to welcome LCX on board as our newest member. It'll be another significant step towards growing our Alliance, which has grown to more than 135 Members. LCX.com is a key player in Europe and will help us help us on our path to create prosperity."

"Financial inclusion is vital to sustaining a healthy economy and thriving democracy, and we are proud to be collaborating with one of the leading organizations on the front lines of this effort," said Monty Metzger, LCX's CEO. "We've been impressed by the important work being done by the Celo Foundation, empowering anyone with a mobile phone to access digital assets and blockchain powered financial services."

About the Alliance for Prosperity

The Alliance for Prosperity is an ecosystem of organizations brought together by a common vision of fostering social impact and financial inclusion by leveraging the disruptive blockchain technology. These include nonprofits, merchants, and payment processors. The Alliance provides infrastructure and educational support to the mobile-first open blockchain platform. This will enable an increasing number of people to use digital currencies — in particular, the Celo Dollar stablecoin — in the areas that need it the most. The contributions made by each individual member will enable easy movement of digital currencies across the globe and create financial tools with use cases including emittances, humanitarian aid, payments, and microlending that'll be accessible by all on the Celo platforms.

About LCX.com

LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. LCX is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving trusted technology landscape. LCX was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland) and New Delhi (India).

Press Contact LCX

Veronika Ukrayinets, PR@LCX.com

Related Images



lcx-and-celo-foundation-collaborate.jpg

LCX and Celo Foundation Collaborate

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lcx-joins-celo-foundation-as-an-alliance-member-301262431.html

SOURCE LCX