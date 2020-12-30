LCX Receives Licenses From the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, LCX, secured approvals of eight license categories under the the Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG), which makes it one of the first cryptocurrency platform to achieve this important regulatory milestone in Liechtenstein, allowing LCX to offer the broadest scope of blockchain services.

LCX is proud to announce that it has become the first cryptocurrency platform to receive approvals for eight license categories from the Financial Market Authority (FMA) of Liechtenstein. To date, LCX has been operating under the transitory provisions of the Blockchain Act and has worked closely with the regulator to satisfactorily complete the assessment process.

LCX AG, the legal entity owning and operating LCX.com platform, has received the regulatory approval to operate the following services:

TT Exchange Service Provider

TT Token Depositary

TT Key Depositary

TT Price Service Provider

TT Identity Service Providers

Token Generator

Token Issuer on its own

Token Issuer on behalf of the clients

View it in the FMA Register

LCX aims to offer a full range of services in accordance with the scope and the definitions of the Lichtenstein Blockchain Laws.

"We have a long-standing commitment to building a fully regulated safe and reliable business while delivering a seamless user experience. Being one of the first cryptocurrency platforms to receive the Liechtenstein blockchain licenses is an important milestone. We look forward to rolling out additional compliant and innovative products and services in 2021," says Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO and Founder at LCX.

The Liechtenstein Blockchain Act officially known as the Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG) has entered into force on Jan. 1, 2020. Liechtenstein has been among the first countries worldwide to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for the blockchain industry, oncompasing definitions and specific requirements applicable for different service providers and the assets, products and services they offer. The Liechtenstein blockchain laws use the term Trusted Technology (TT) as a hypernym of distributed ledger technology (DLT), blockchain technology, cryptocurrency or digital assets.

About LCX:

LCX is a financial technology services company that focuses on tokenization of assets, security token offerings and advanced trading tools. The LCX STO Launchpad is a one-stop tokenization platform automating the fundraising and investor management on the blockchain. The LCX Terminal brings together real-time and full historical data on all cryptocurrency markets, news, social analytics, and trading signals, powerful analytical engine, smart order routing, and trading execution capabilities — all on one solution. LCX also launched the LCX DeFi Terminal (in beta version) as a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap. Recently LCX also announced the expansion of the LCX Exchange as a compliant cryptocurrency exchange for a variety of digital assets. LCX is headquartered in Liechtenstein with offices in Switzerland and India. To learn more, visit www.LCX.com and follow us on Twitter at @LCX.

