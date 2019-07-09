Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran partners with Jenggala for Unlock Art Programme

BALI, Indonesia, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Le Meridien, room keys open more than doors. Le Meridien offers complimentary access to celebrated galleries and institutions for the culturally curious traveller. Through the Unlock Art™ programme, Le Meridien partners with cultural centres around the world to offer guests local, inspiring experiences, simply by presenting the Unlock Art™ room key.

Here at Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran, the hotel's initiatives of Unlock Art is by collaborating with Jenggala -- a renowned ceramic ware producer handcrafted in Bali -- to increase the exposure of Balinese crafts. By simply presenting the Unlock Art room key, every guest will have an access to Jenggala's Paint-A-Pot programme, where they will have the opportunity to paint their own ceramic piece, allowing their imagination to take over and creating something unique that they can bring home to. This Paint-A-Pot program is open to all ages with all backgrounds.

This unique experience is all part of Le Meridien's initiative to expose creative and curious minded travellers to stimulating and inspiring experiences that the destination has to offer both inside and outside the hotel. This programme, therefore, is an endeavour to bring travellers close to a different side of Bali's thriving art and cultural scene.

Adrian Ee, General Manager of Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran said, "We would like our guests to get up close with a different side of Bali's thriving art and cultural scene and what better place to start that than with Jenggala. Our idea of this partnership is to encourage our guests to experience local art and immerse in the cultural experience and to bring something meaningful home with them."

