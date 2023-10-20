20.10.2023 14:00:00

Le-Vel Introduces THRIVE Cran+ for Urinary Tract Support Around the Clock

Global nutrition company launches game-changing urinary tract beverage to help flush & support the body

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startling statistics underscore the challenges many individuals face when it comes to maintaining their urinary tract health. In a world where well-being is a priority, finding proactive solutions is paramount. This past weekend at one of Le-Vel's events with a large crowd of Brand Promoters, the wellness company launched a natural approach to support urinary tract health for both men and women.

Global nutrition & wellness company launches game-changing urinary tract beverage to help flush & support the body around the clock

"THRIVE Cran+ is a revolutionary new product that supports urinary tract health. It's formulated with antioxidants & natural flavors and colors so you can protect your system with only the most premium of products!" - Le-Vel Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper

THRIVE Cran+ is a delicious cranberry beverage made with natural flavors & colors to support urinary tract health, balanced pH levels, and offers a valuable source of antioxidants. Formulated with key ingredients including Cranberry Fruit Powder & Apple Cider Vinegar, THRIVE Cran+ is the perfect drink to enjoy daily for maximum benefits.

Simply mix one packet of THRIVE Cran+ with 8 oz. of water to support your system & assist with comfort and urinary tract health around the clock.

Less than a week after launch, reviews are already flowing in from customers:

"The taste of THRIVE Cran+ will surprise & delight you! Absolutely delicious!" - Jonelle M.

"Very refreshing & light! Keeps your system happy." - Tuyen C.

For more information about THRIVE Cran+, go to: www.le-vel.com/products/thrive/plus/cranplus 

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

To learn more about Le-Vel, visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Chante' Sanders chante.sanders@le-vel.com 

Le-Vel : premium level : premium lifestyle

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-vel-introduces-thrive-cran-for-urinary-tract-support-around-the-clock-301962066.html

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen