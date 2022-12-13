Lead Buyer Silicones (Alken, BE)

The Sealing Solutions division is a leading supplier of custom sealing solutions to global industry segments, such as the health care, automotive, consumer goods, oil and gas, general industries, as well as civil engineering. We are always looking for talented, highly qualified employees at all levels of our organization. Datwyler offers the opportunity to join exciting industries and to be part of a highly esteemed brand. From production staff to client advisors, from technology experts to design engineers, from China to Mexico: at Datwyler, our employees will experience diversity in a way that only an international company can provide. We focus on helping talents reach their full potential – professionally and personally. Our working environment is shaped by our values and beliefs: we are entrepreneurs, we bring value to our customers, we excel in what we do and we have respect for others. With more than 20 global operating sites and more than 7,000 employees, Datwyler Sealing Solutions generates an annual revenue of approximately CHF 900 million. Based on a strategic decision, we are looking for a… Job SummaryThe Lead Buyer Silicones has to manage a spend of about 80 MM CHF of different types of silicones used at multiple Datwyler sites in China, Europe and the Americas. The raw materials are a key ingredient for various products Datwyler is producing within among other their Connectors and Mobility segments.Main target of this function is to see to it that short and long term availability of the materials in scope is guaranteed at best economical conditions.In this role there will be many external and internal contacts with various departments (Quality, R&D, Supply Chain, Operations, Sales).This function reports to the Vice President Procurement. A regular alignment with relevant Business Unit Heads and Site Directors is part of the job.Function holder will be located at a Datwyler European site. Frequent travelling is part of the job. Principal Duties and ResponsibilitiesSource to Contract and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM):pre-acquisition (specification, vendor list, develop sourcing strategy)risk assessment and risk mitigationRFI, RFQ, evaluation of quotations and negotiationVendor Selection and contracting (incl. Price and Contract negotiation)post-acquisition (vendor management, contract management, performance management, vendor rating, support auditing)Prime contact with supplierCo-ordinate activities with local purchasing departments. Work out and execute a purchasing strategy that ensures long term availability (sustainable supply and reducing dependencies). Align about Launch Cost Savings ideas/projectsFollow up market trends and timely identification of opportunities & threats.Problem solving in case of incidents created by Suppliers (including reporting of financial claims if needed)Report about price development and market dynamics towards internal stakeholders. Expected Areas of CompetenceExcellent commercial feeling and commercial skillsVery good interpersonal, oral, writing and presentation skills, as well as analytical and problem solving skills.Forward thinking, self-directed, capable of taking independent actions, and ability to make decisions that drive business performance. Education/Experience RequirementsMaster degree in Economics or Engineering (or at equal level through experience)Excellent knowledge of English both orally and in writing. Knowledge of any additional language is a plus.Proven experience in supplier management is required.Knowledge of the silicon market is a plus. We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.com