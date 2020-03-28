|
28.03.2020 16:41:00
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Join
Class Period
Class Period
Lead Plaintiff
Tilray, Inc.
(NASDAQ: TLRY)
Click Here
1/15/2019
3/2/2020
5/5/2020
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
(NASDAQ: SBT)
Click Here
11/17/2017
12/8/2019
4/27/2020
Allakos, Inc.
(NASDAQ:ALLK)
Click Here
8/5/2019
12/17/2019
5/11/2020
RTI Surgical
(NASDAQ: RTIX)
Click Here
3/7/2016
3/16/2020
5/22/2020
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor LTD
(NASDAQ: AOSL)
Click Here
8/7/2019
2/5/2020
5/18/2020
Exela Technologies
(NASDAQ: XELA)
Click Here
3/16/2018
3/16/2020
5/22/2020
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LOGC)
Click Here
12/3/2018
2/10/2020
5/18/2020
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301031317.html
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verlustreich -- Indizes in Fernost verzeichneten Zuwächse
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Auch an der Wall Street hagelte es am Freitag Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es dagegen im Freitagshandel bergauf.