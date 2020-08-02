LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below.

If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies and have held shares continuously since before the class period start date, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name Stock Ticker Join Class Period

Start Class Period

End Lead Plantiff

Deadline Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Click Here 1/8/2018 11/25/2019 8/28/2020 Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) Click Here 3/15/2018 6/28/2020 8/31/2020 Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Click Here 2/9/2017 6/3/2020 9/4/2020 J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Click Here 10/5/2015 6/29/2020 9/8/2020 The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Click Here 9/8/2020 6/16/2020 9/8/2020 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Click Here 9/16/2019 6/29/2020 9/14/2020 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Click Here 2/11/2019 2/11/2020 9/21/2020 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Click Here 10/31/2018 7/6/2020 9/23/2020 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Click Here 3/6/2019 3/4/2020 9/23/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

