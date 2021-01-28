LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name Stock Ticker Join Class Period

Start Class Period

End Lead Plantiff

Deadline Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Click Here 26/08/2020 02/12/2020 02/02/2021 Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Click Here 24/04/2019 16/11/2020 02/02/2021 GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Click Here 23/09/2020 16/11/2020 16/02/2021 Triterras Inc (NASDAQ:TRIT) Click Here 20/08/2020 16/12/2020 19/02/2021 ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Click Here 06/03/2019 07/10/2020 19/02/2021 Restaurant Brands International, Inc (NASDAQ: QSR) Click Here 29/04/2019 28/10/2019 19/02/2021 SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) Click Here 24/02/2020 15/12/2020 05/03/2021 QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Click Here 27/11/2020 31/12/2020 08/03/2021 Tricida, Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) Click Here 04/09/2019 28/10/2020 08/03/2021 Penumbra, Inc (NASDAQ: PEN) Click Here 03/08/2020 15/12/2020 16/03/2021

