28.01.2021 01:17:00
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Join
Class Period
Class Period
Lead Plantiff
Splunk Inc
(NASDAQ:SPLK)
Click Here
26/08/2020
02/12/2020
02/02/2021
Boston Scientific Corporation
(NYSE: BSX)
Click Here
24/04/2019
16/11/2020
02/02/2021
GoodRx Holdings, Inc
(NASDAQ: GDRX)
Click Here
23/09/2020
16/11/2020
16/02/2021
Triterras Inc
(NASDAQ:TRIT)
Click Here
20/08/2020
16/12/2020
19/02/2021
ACM Research, Inc
(NASDAQ: ACMR)
Click Here
06/03/2019
07/10/2020
19/02/2021
Restaurant Brands International, Inc
(NASDAQ: QSR)
Click Here
29/04/2019
28/10/2019
19/02/2021
SolarWinds Corporation
(NYSE: SWI)
Click Here
24/02/2020
15/12/2020
05/03/2021
QuantumScape Corporation
(NYSE: QS)
Click Here
27/11/2020
31/12/2020
08/03/2021
Tricida, Inc
(NASDAQ: TCDA)
Click Here
04/09/2019
28/10/2020
08/03/2021
Penumbra, Inc
(NASDAQ: PEN)
Click Here
03/08/2020
15/12/2020
16/03/2021
