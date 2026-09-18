Leader's Advantage Acquisition a Aktie

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ISIN: KYG540931287

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18.09.2026 07:20:28

Leaders Advantage Acquisition Prices IPO 15 Mln Units At $10/Unit

(RTTNews) - Leaders Advantage Acquisition Corp. (LEDRU), a blank check company, on Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10 per unit.

The offering is expected to close on September 21.

The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.

The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 18 under the ticker "LEDRU."

Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.

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