Leadership and Management Institute and IDP Education Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDP Education ("IDP"), a proud co-owner of the IELTS (International English Learning Testing System), a globally available and recognised language placement test, has appointed Leadership and Management Institute ("LMI") as official referral agent and closed test session centre for IDP IELTS. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between LMI and IDP marks another milestone in LMI's continuous improvement to provide quality education and support to students.

This collaboration can potentially benefit students who are currently enrolled into academic programs with LMI. As a referral agent of IDP, LMI will provide students with necessary information on IELTS and facilitate the test registration process. This would mean one less thing for students to worry about. Students will also utilise state-of-the-art headphones for better sound clarity during the IELTS listening test, and have various "Masterclass" sessions, online preparation courses and mock tests to practice on. The collaboration will also bring about better convenient for LMI students as IDP IELTS will be conducting regular closed IELTS paper-based test sessions (Academic and General Training), and that all the four components of IELTS test (which are Speaking, Listening, Reading and Writing) can be taken by students on the same day at the same LMI premises.

"Riding on the trend of growing demand for both online and on-campus programs that offer academic credits in United States, United Kingdom and Australia, LMI has set its sight on collaborating with more education partners in the region. LMI hopes that by being the official referral agent of IDP, students of LMI will have more opportunity to practice and improve their English proficiency, and in turn help them to perform better in their college and graduate school," said the principal director of LMI, Mr Andrew Tay.



"LMI, with their experience in helping students for their admission into premium US universities, is a strategic addition to IDP. We are happy to be collaborating with them on this," said Ms Shania Kim, country director of IDP Education Ltd.

