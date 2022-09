Leadership Expert Liz Wiseman on How Impact Players Can Create Value at Scale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Leadership researcher and best-selling author Liz Wiseman of the Wiseman Group highlights the powerful role of "impact players" in an organization -- people who not only get the job done but step up to serve in times of ambiguity. In her discussion with Kate Herman, People Resources lead at The Motley Fool, Liz translates meaningful lessons from her latest book Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact into actionable takeaways for anyone wanting to find purpose and excel in the ever-changing, modern landscape of work.Continue reading