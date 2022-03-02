Leadership from Africa and Latin America's Major Gas Producing Economies gather in Washington in March for Investment Summits.

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As gas again is discussed as a critical fuel for the energy transition, the most senior officials from Africa and Latin America's natural gas economies are set to visit Washington DC on 16-18 March, to meet leading institutional and private sector investors at the Powering Africa Summit and Latin America Energy Forum respectively.

As demand and supply for natural gas and LNG across regions undergo radical changes, the economics of energy systems will change, however it is clear the market needs stability and a connected path forward outlining the investment opportunities.

Investment and development areas being discussed by stakeholders at the highest level of government include:

What is the natural gas market going to look like in the near future? What role will LNG play in the global supply?

Is there a potential for gas projects and markets to be fast tracked? How will the private sector support massive gas sector development?

How will an energised gas market impact investor?

In which countries and markets should I explore investment opportunities? When is the best time for me to react?

With the summit limited to proven investors only, the interactive boardroom discussions will provide a setting where stakeholders and investors will debate with invited senior-level executives on the most strategic topics of the moment.

High level authorities from Bolivia, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Colombia, Ecuador, Nigeria Senegal, Somalia, Costa Rica, Honduras Trinidad & Tobago, Equitorial Guinea, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Belize, UruguayandUganda will join us to discuss tenders and investment opportunities in the country in Washington this March, amongst them:

Hon Dr. Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi , Minister of Electricity & Renewable Energy, Egypt

, Minister of Electricity & Renewable Energy, Hon. Diego Mesa , Minister of Energy, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Colombia

, Minister of Energy, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Hon. Stuart Young , Minister, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Trinidad & Tobago

, Minister, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Hon Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum & Energy, Senegal

Hon. Franklin Molina Ortiz , Minister, Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Bolivia

, Minister, Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Hon Amb . Dr. Monica Juma , EGH, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Kenya

. Dr. , EGH, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Hon. Micho Chebat , Minister, Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics, Belize

, Minister, Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics, Hon Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda

Hon. Juan Carlos Bermeo , Minister, Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Resources, Ecuador

, Minister, Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Resources, Hon. Erick Medardo Tejada Carbajal , Minister of Energy, Secretary of Energy, Honduras

, Minister of Energy, Secretary of Energy, Hon. Miguel Lotero , Vice Minister of Energy, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Colombia

, Vice Minister of Energy, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Hon. Rolando Castro , Vice Minister, Ministry of Energy and Environmental Quality, Costa Rica

, Vice Minister, Ministry of Energy and Environmental Quality, Frederico Munia , Secretary of Energy, Oil, Gas and Mining, Investments Partnerships Program (PPI), Brasil

, Secretary of Energy, Oil, Gas and Mining, Investments Partnerships Program (PPI), Brasil Hon William Aidoo (MP), Deputy Minister of Energy, Ghana

(MP), Deputy Minister of Energy, Juan Miguel Duran Prieto , President, ANM National Mining Agency, Colombia

, President, ANM National Mining Agency, Heloisa Borges , Head of Gas, Brasil's Energy Research Office (EPE), Brazil

, Head of Gas, Brasil's Energy Research Office (EPE), Timmy Baksh , Director Energy Research and Planning Division, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Trinidad & Tobago

, Director Energy Research and Planning Division, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Armin Dorghaten, President, YPFB, Bolivia

Alejandro Stipanicic , President, ANCAP, Uruguay

, President, ANCAP, Sebastián Castañeda, Corporate Manager of Financial Planning and Performance, Ecopetrol, Colombia

Hon Bruno Kapandji, Head of State Mission, Agency for the Development & Promotion of the Grand Inga Project (ADPI-RDC), Democratic Republic of the Congo

Hon Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima , Minister of Mines & Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea

, Minister of Mines & Hydrocarbons, Hon Dr. Seleshi Bekele , Chief Negotiator & Advisor on Transboundary Rivers & the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Prime Minister's Office, Ethiopia

, Chief Negotiator & Advisor on Transboundary Rivers & the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Prime Minister's Office, Hon Mohapi Mohapinyane, Minister of Energy & Meteorology, Lesotho

Hon Hassan Abdinor Abdi, Minister of Energy & Water Resources, Somalia

Hon Eng . Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed , Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Somalia

. , Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Hon Dr. Eldred Taylor , Deputy Minister of Energy, Sierra Leone

, Deputy Minister of Energy, Carlos Garibaldi , Executive Secretary, Regional Association Of Oil, Gas and Biofuels Sector Companies in Latin America And The Caribbean (ARPEL)

