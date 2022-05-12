LEADING BLOCKCHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER QUICKNODE ACQUIRES LEADING NFT ANALYTICS PLATFORM ICY.TOOLS

Combined Expertise Creates the World's Most Powerful Enterprise NFT Ecosystem

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, QuickNode , the leading provider of managed blockchain infrastructure, is excited to announce its first acquisition: icy.tools , the leading NFT analytics platform and NFT API. Since the start of the NFT boom in 2021, icy.tools has provided consumers and investors with NFT analytics and market reporting to facilitate more technical analysis of NFT sales. They allow users to discover the latest trending projects being minted, transaction history and portfolio value, and alerting around the latest mints and wallets.

"We're thrilled about the capabilities that will open up to our customers as a result of this transaction," said Jackie De La Rosa, COO of QuickNode. "This is a natural fit for QuickNode because NFT integrations require sophisticated blockchain infrastructure behind the scenes," she continues.

With their expertise in NFT analytics, icy.tools has developed a powerful GraphQL API for developers to access NFT price data, traits/wallet data, and marketplace data from OpenSea, Genie, and Looks Rare, among others. QuickNode will integrate the icy.tools API directly into the existing QuickNode platform, providing even more capabilities to QuickNode NFT API customers. Together, QuickNode and icy.tools will unlock all the immediate needs of NFT developers including analytics, pricing data, and node infrastructure in a multichain environment including Ethereum, BSC, Solana, Polygon, and more through one seamless integration.

"We were already bullish on the power of QuickNode for developers but the acquisition of icy.tools puts QuickNode at the forefront of NFT development, creating an integrated web3 development and analytics platform." said Alexis Ohanian, founding and managing partner of 776, an early stage QuickNode investor.

As a result of the deal, the icy.tools analytics platform will stay separate while the API will eventually move into the QuickNode developer platform, allowing QuickNode customers immediate access to real-time NFT data on demand. To learn more, check out icy.tools analytics platform and QuickNode's NFT API . With a conviction in making blockchain technology more accessible and under a strong shared vision, icy.tools and Quicknode have officially joined in building the future of blockchain infrastructure, analytics, and developer tooling that will empower the next generation of web3 products and developers.

About QuickNode

Founded in 2017, QuickNode, is the web3 infrastructure provider with powerful developer tooling and a seamless suite of APIs for web3 businesses and developers. QuickNode believes the future of the Internet is private, trustless and censorship resistant. QuickNode enables blockchain ecosystems to scale, by providing robust core infrastructure, API and developer tools. In October 2021, QuickNode raised a $35M Series A funding led by Tiger Global with participation from Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six, Soma Capital, Arrington XRP Capital, Crossbeam, and Anthony Pompliano. To learn more, please visit www.quicknode.com.

About icy.tools

Founded in 2021, Icy Tools is a leading NFT analytics platform that indexes and enhances blockchain data to provide in depth market insights and developer tools. Icy Tools believes unlocking accessibility and usability to blockchain data is the key to enabling the next wave of web3 users and developers. As a first mover in the NFT insights and analytics space, Icy Tools is paving the way forward as a realization of that belief.

Press Contact:

For more information about QuickNode or Icy.Tools, please email press@quiknode.io .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-blockchain-infrastructure-provider-quicknode-acquires-leading-nft-analytics-platform-icytools-301546379.html

SOURCE QuickNode