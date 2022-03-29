|
29.03.2022 12:12:00
Leading brand of mosquito repellent for children in the UK Gurkha Protec launches combo package
The British brand that has specialized in mosquito repellent for 40 years is now available!
With 40 years dedication and products sold worldwide, Gurkha Protec is launching a two-color combination package
BEIJING, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurkha Protec was founded in 1981. We have been focusing on researching and developing mosquito repellent products for children for more than 40 years. Recently, Gurkha Protec has launched a two-color combination package for the mosquito repellent.
Ms Platts, the founder of Gurkha Protec, is a graduate of LSHTM in the United Kingdom. She has devoted her life to promoting public healthcare and mosquito control. She noticed there were no mosquito repellents suited for children on the market in the early 1980s. She invested in the research and development of mosquito repellent for children to safeguard children by repelling mosquitoes in a safer, more effective, and gentler way, and established Gurkha Protec, a market-leading mosquito repellent.
Gurkha Protec mosquito repellents are popular in the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Nordic countries, Africa, and other parts of the world, and are recommended by a number of credible health publications. In 2020, Gurkha Protec had its formal debut in Asia, where it has been highly appreciated.
Tough on mosquitoes, gentle on babies
Gurkha Protec's mosquito repellent is effective and safe. Its core ingredient is IR3535, which was invented by the world's oldest pharmaceutical company, Merck (founded in 1668). It has been widely used for 40 years in Europe and North America and is acknowledged by the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Chemicals Agency, the UK Health and Safety Agency, and many other competent institutions.
The mosquito repellent is colourless, odourless, and non-irritating. It is suitable for people of all ages, from 0 to 99, including pregnant women, and can be applied to the skin and face. For long-lasting protection, the product applies OCR™ slow-release technology.
Available in lotion and spray
The Red lotion is fragrance-free, alcohol-free and contains 10% IR3535 that can effectively repel mosquitoes for 6 hours. It also contains exclusive aloe vera and vitamin E for moisturizing.
The Blue spray is fragrance-free and contains 20% IR3535 which can effectively repel mosquitoes for over 8 hours.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-brand-of-mosquito-repellent-for-children-in-the-uk-gurkha-protec-launches-combo-package-301512590.html
SOURCE Gurkha Protec
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf Deeskalation zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: US-Börsen letztendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet den Tag mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich positiv -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA griffen am Dienstag zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX knüpfte an seine Vortagesgewinne an und beendete den Handelstag im Plus. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag den Vorwärtsgang ein.