Leading Consumer Products Company Selects Kneat's SaaS Platform

LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX-V: KSI) ("Kneat") is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year master services agreement with a tier one consumer products company. This agreement may be renewed for additional periods agreed between the parties.

This global company employs more than 30,000 staff in the manufacture and distribution of leading consumer brands across multiple categories from household to health and personal care. It has selected Kneat's SaaS platform to digitize its validation processes globally. This agreement, which starts immediately, allows the customer to deploy Kneat Gx across its global network to its many sites and multiple work processes, representing a significant opportunity for expansion of Kneat's software. Initially the customer will focus on facilities, utilities and equipment validation in several lead US sites, before scaling to multiple global sites and work processes.

"We are pleased to be the solution of choice for this leading consumer products company. Kneat Gx will be utilized to deliver efficiencies, greater data integrity and a higher compliance standard for their validation processes worldwide," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer. "Our growing list of top tier customers are focused on digitizing their data intensive and regulated business processes using Kneat's innovative software."

Implementation will begin immediately at the lead US sites with go-live expected in Q4 2020.

Kneat continues to expand its customer pipeline and will report on further developments as they occur.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

