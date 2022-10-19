Leading Cybersecurity Experts Share Tips on How Enterprises Can Scale and Digitally Transform Code Faster to Protect Customers from Breaches

Contrast Security, AWS and Guest Principal Analyst Devin Dickerson Share Vital Cloud-Native and Serverless Security Best Practices as Adoption Rates Increase

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced it will share tips during a webinar on how enterprises can protect their customers from data breaches. The webinar is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. PST / 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 1. Guests will include the following cybersecurity serverless experts, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architect Mark Kriaf and Contrast Director of Product Marketing Blake Connell. The webinar will also feature Forrester Principal Analyst Devin Dickerson, who covers cloud-native development including serverless technologies.

Connell, Dickerson and Kriaf will discuss how to properly deploy AWS Lambda as well as review serverless development best practices to help businesses protect vital code and customer data. Lastly, the experts will highlight the importance of a strong security partner ecosystem and what Contrast Serverless provides that is unique in the industry.

According to a Forrester report in which our guest speaker Devin Dickerson contributed, "The serverless architecture market was valued at $7.29 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $36.84 billion by 2028. The biggest challenge facing organizations transitioning to serverless compute are the beliefs that security is the responsibility of the cloud provider and that the surface of the threat landscape is smaller."1

"Organizations are readily adopting serverless technologies due to their inherited benefits, such as cost-savings and the ability to scale. However, security teams must manage age-old common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and risks associated with open source libraries on top of new threats introduced in serverless environments and lack of visibility and context," said Connell. "This webinar will break down the common misconceptions of moving to a cloud-native environment as well as how digital businesses can deliver customer value quickly while ensuring their code is securely protected."

Webinar Details:

What : The live webinar "What's old is new again; why application security doesn't go away with serverless" will educate attendees on serverless technologies and why security remains critically important with its new development paradigm, including:

The elements of security that organizations are responsible for in serverless environments



Unique benefits of serverless security in pre-production environments, embedded in the application

When: 8 a.m. PST / 11a.m. EST , Tuesday, November 1

/ , Tuesday, November 1 Register: To register for the webinar and learn about Contrast's other upcoming events, please visit: www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events.

Contrast helps organizations to secure their Serverless applications, and in particular to identify vulnerabilities in AWS Lambda functions. To find and fix security issues across cloud-native environments in just three clicks or to learn more, click here. Individual developers can also take advantage of a new ground-breaking application security tool for serverless environments by using CodeSec- Serverless.

