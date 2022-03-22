Leading Digital Learning Platform - Subject - Raises $29.4 Million in Series A Led by Owl Ventures

Formerly Known As Emile Learning, Name Change Reflects Commitment to Expanded Access to Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subject, a leading digital learning platform, today announced the close of its Series A round of funding. The round, led by renowned edtech investor Owl Ventures, included additional participation from seed investors Kleiner Perkins and SoftBank Group, as well as Hispanic Scholarship Fund and Moving Capital (Uber alumni syndicate).

"Being a student, a teacher, an administrator has never been more challenging," said Felix Ruano, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Subject. "We are deeply committed to expanding access to learning opportunities, no matter where you are. Our platform is engaging to 21st Century learners, complementary to in-classroom education, and available across geographies and budgets."

Subject's digital product addresses several key use cases in high schools including credit recovery, course expansion, independent study, and summer school. The platform consists of four key features: 1) accredited curriculum spanning core, advanced placement (AP), and elective offerings 2) engaging video content, 3) services that support learners and assist educators, and 4) experiences that deliver positive learner outcomes while providing educators with valuable insights.

At the close of the $29.4 million round, Subject had raised a total of $34.7 million. Tory Patterson, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Owl Ventures, has joined Subject's Board of Directors, effective at the closing of the Series A round.

"We're humbled by the confidence of the world's leading investors in our mission and model," said Michael Vilardo, President and Co-Founder of Subject. "By bringing world-class talent and cutting edge engagement tools to empower the educational landscape, we are building a business with long-term social and economic potential."

Subject previously operated as Emile Learning, and raised a $3 million Seed round led by Kleiner Perkins in May 2021 under that name. The company has grown dramatically since then, from five employees to seventy across offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. The rebrand aligns Subject's vision of a world where anyone has access to any opportunity. Subject is already partnered with 70+ schools and districts across the country, including several KIPP campuses, Merced Union High School District, and Jefferson County School District, as well as thousands of individual learners. Subject has opened a second HQ in Seattle as well with the additional capital.

"Our confidence in the vision and team at Subject couldn't be greater," said Tory Patterson of Owl Ventures. "Owl Ventures' belief that the future of education is bright is evident across our portfolio, but nowhere more clearly than our commitment to Subject's growth. We are so excited to partner with Felix and Michael on this journey."

Founded in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Subject is based in Los Angeles, California, and available globally.

