Leading Edge Materials Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Thursday, April 28, 2022

Vancouver, March 23, 2022 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) will be held at Suite 1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V7 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 am (Vancouver Time), for the following purposes:



to receive the Chief Executive Officer’s Report to the Shareholders of the Company; to receive and consider the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended October 31, 2021, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting; to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; and to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company.

The record date for the Meeting is Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at https://leadingedgematerials.com/.

In light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate the potential risks to the health and safety associated with COVID-19, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy rather than attend the meeting in person.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq First North. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The voting instruction form cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided in the voting instruction form.

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Lars-Eric Johansson, Non-Executive Chairman

info@leadingedgematerials.com

www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

