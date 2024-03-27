LEADING EDGE MATERIALS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2024

Vancouver, March 27, 2024 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) will be held at 14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4H1 on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 9:00 am (Vancouver Time), for the following purposes:

To receive the Chief Executive Officer’s Report to the shareholders of the Corporation;



To receive and consider the financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the year ended October 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors thereon;



To fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting;



To elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;



To appoint the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;



To consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution, ratifying, adopting and re-approving the stock option plan of the Corporation ( the "Stock Option Plan”); and



To consider any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this Notice and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.





The record date for the Meeting is March 19, 2024. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at https://leadingedgematerials.com/.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq First North. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The voting instruction form cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided in the voting instruction form.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Lars-Eric Johansson, Non-Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact the Company at:

info@leadingedgematerials.com

www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeadingEdgeMtls

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 27, 2024, at 11:30 am Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.





Attachment