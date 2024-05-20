LEADING EDGE MATERIALS APPOINTS KURT BUDGE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Vancouver, May 19, 2024 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kurt Budge as Chief Executive Officer.

Chairman Lars-Eric Johansson noted:

"The Board is very happy to welcome Kurt to the Company in the role as Chief Executive Officer given his considerable experience leading junior mining companies and especially his knowledge of working in Sweden.

The Rare Earth Elements at Norra Kärr makes the project an obvious candidate as a Strategic Project as defined by the EU Critical Raw Materials Act and the Company is focused on applying for this designation. The Exploitation Concession application and environmental work for Norra Kärr are also key priorities.

The Company has other Strategic Raw Materials in its portfolio, Natural Graphite at the established mine at Woxna in Sweden and high-grade Nickel and Cobalt at its Bihor Sud exploration project in Romania.

Each part of the business has real potential for significant value creation, with European politics adding momentum, and the Board is optimistic about the progress that can be made in the short term under Kurt’s leadership.”

Kurt Budge has 30 years’ experience in the mining sector, from major to junior companies, in operations and corporate roles, private equity and investment research. His most recent role was as CEO of Beowulf Mining plc, having joined the Company in September 2014 and left in May 2023. Kurt has worked in Sweden for 8.5 years, during which time he delivered the Exploitation Concession and Pre-feasibility Study for the Kallak Iron Ore Project. He is also experienced in Nordic graphite, battery value chains, and Eastern European exploration campaigns. Kurt read Mining Engineering at The Royal School of Mines, Imperial College London and has an MBA from London Business School.

Kurt Budge commented:

"I am very excited about joining Leading Edge Materials. As the European Union seeks security of supply of critical raw materials and supports the establishment of new mines on the continent, the Company’s assets in Sweden and Romania are incredibly well positioned.”

The Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

