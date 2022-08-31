Leading Edge Materials Reports Management Changes – Filip Kozlowski, CEO Resigns

Vancouver, August 30, 2022 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces a change in senior Management with the resignation of Mr. Filip Kozlowski, CEO of the Company. Mr. Kozlowski will be resigning for personal reasons but will continue to be available as consultant to the Company to ensure a smooth transition and deliver support on an as needs basis in advancement of the Company’s projects.

Mr. Kozlowski’s resignation will be effective as of October 14, 2022. Mr. Eric Krafft, Director of the Company, will be named the interim CEO after October 14, 2022.

Lars Eric Johansson, Chairman stated "We thank Mr. Kozlowski for his hard work and commitment over the last two years and wish him well for the future. We appreciate his ongoing input as we continue to progress the Company’s projects in Sweden and Romania.”

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

