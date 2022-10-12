Leading eye-tracking technology startup VisualCamp launches cashback app "Cashy"

Innovative e-commerce solution with eye-tracking technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member of the Born2Global Centre, a leading AI-based eye-tracking technology startup from Korea, will be launching its cashback application "Cashy" in the US on October 12, 2022. This launch enables VisualCamp to take the first step in expanding its eye-tracking technology into the e-commerce industry.

The application provides users with a fresh and fun online shopping experience, allowing them to collect and redeem points by playing games as well as receive product recommendations based on the company's eye-tracking algorithm.

VisualCamp conducted extensive research that resulted in the development of an eye-tracking-based personalized recommendation system that can be used to improve user satisfaction. The startup's unique and outstanding technology has already been widely acknowledged. The trust the startup has earned among top-tier global companies enabled it to develop new business opportunities, and its eye-tracking technology received global recognition by winning at the 2021 GLOMO Awards and being named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Earn money while having fun!

The Cashy app is mainly designed for millennials looking to save money on their daily expenses. It offers cashback on more than 12,000 brands, and users can play games up to 10 times per day to earn money.

Cashy aims to give its users the opportunity to both save and earn money while having fun. Currently, it offers a game titled "Guess It." Users have 10 seconds to guess the price of each product shown on the screen. The better their answers, the more points they receive. Users will also be able to shop for all the products displayed while playing the game. The number of games available on the application is expected to increase as the service grows. It is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

VisualCamp CEO Yunchan Suk said, "Cashy's affiliates and users will all experience the improved performance of the recommendation system, which was made possible through eye-tracking technology." He added, "We will expand our business opportunities toward ensuring that this eye-tracking technology can be used on more e-commerce platforms."

With successful use cases in Korea, VisualCamp is looking to expand its eye-tracking solutions into the US. Toward this end, the company will participate in TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, where it will present Cashy and hold a promotional event.

About VisualCamp

VisualCamp provides AI-based eye-tracking technology solutions that are easily accessible, reasonably priced, and scalable to various industries, including e-commerce, education, digital healthcare, and UI/UX testing.

One of VisualCamp's goals is to make eye-tracking solutions available for all, as it can be a useful tool for people in their daily lives. VisualCamp owns 24 IPs, including fives IPs in the US, with 42 on file and 18 PCTs pending. VisualCamp is also looking for new investments to help grow and expand its solutions.

Official website: https://visual.camp/ .

