Leading Femtech Brand INNOVO Appoints New CFO

  • Experienced finance and operations executive Rob Cartwright joins as the Atlantic Therapeutics new Chief Financial Officer
  • INNOVO poised to become the leading DTC brand for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence

GALWAY, Ireland, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Atlantic Therapeutics, a Galway-based MedTech and Femtech innovator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Cartwright as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting to Susan Trent, CEO of Atlantic Therapeutics, Mr. Cartwright will provide executive leadership for all finance, legal, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax, and capital planning functions.

INNOVO

Mr. Cartwright is a highly experienced, growth-oriented CFO, with over 23 years of experience in technology, internet, media and travel companies. Prior to joining Atlantic Therapeutics, Mr. Cartwright held leadership roles at MedMinder, Smart Destinations, Leisure Pass Group and Switchboard.com. He has been intimately involved in equity and debt financings as well as strategic exits, mergers, and acquisitions. Most recently, Mr. Cartwright was the CFO of Medminder, the leading fully integrated, end-to-end pharmacy, medication adherence and connected care solution for elderly and polypharmacy patients. Mr. Cartwright received an MBA in Finance from Bentley University, and has a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Providence College.

"We are delighted with the appointment of Rob as CFO. Rob's wealth of experience and track-record across several sectors will be a hugely valuable asset for the business as we continue to accelerate our rapid growth trajectory," said Susan Trent, CEO of Atlantic Therapeutics. "Rob joins a strong team that have delivered phenomenal results. We are seeing strong market traction in the US, with sales growth of over 300% in 2021, and significant opportunities to bring the unique INNOVO innovation to new markets worldwide. We are at an inflection point for the brand, and together with all the Atlantic Therapeutics team I am excited to work with Rob on realising the enormous potential of INNOVO."

Mr. Cartwright commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the Atlantic Therapeutics team at such an exciting time in their journey. I look forward to working with the Atlantic Therapeutics team to fulfil our mission of becoming the leading DTC brand for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence."

