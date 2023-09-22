Leading Financial Institution Chooses SSH’s PrivX for Operational Efficiency and Cybersecurity

Helsinki, Finland – September 22, 2023 – A leading global financial institution has selected PrivX as its privileged access management (PAM) solution. The customer is one of the largest and most important financial institutions in the world.



This is third major new significant lighthouse customer for PrivX in the USA. The initial contract value is approximately USD 0.25 million of annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR), including professional services. The contract is automatically renewable. Our approach with this customer is following our land-and-expand strategy.

Scalability and Ease of Use

The customer selected PrivX after a thorough evaluation of several leading PAM solutions. PrivX was chosen for its ease of use, scalability, and ability to help the customer eliminate static credentials and improve operational efficiency. Because of PrivX’s modern technology, it is also one of the easiest solutions to deploy in large environments. Often, organizations are not implementing PAM comprehensively, leaving some of their privileged user accounts under a risk of being compromised for criminal purposes.

"We are excited to have this leading global financial institution enter their Zero Trust journey with our help,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH. "This organization is a highly demanding customer. PrivX is the most advanced hybrid lean PAM solution on the market.”

Benefits of PrivX:



Eliminates static credentials with passwordless authentication and just-in-time access, enabling easy implementation of Zero Trust access management solution.

Easy to use for administrators and users.

Seamless solution for certificate-based access.

Improved operational efficiency through the elimination of "jump servers”.

PrivX is the core of the SSH Zero Trust Suite

PrivX is a modern PAM solution that helps organizations to control and manage access to their critical systems and data. PrivX is the core of our recently launched biometric, credential-less, and borderless solution – Zero Trust Suite.

Zero Trust Suite combines SSH’s proven-in-use communications security products into a modern passwordless, keyless, and borderless solution and further fortifying solutions with quantum-safe cryptography. Borderless means that today, cybersecurity threats are equally significant in internet, extranet, and intranet networks.

