Leading home furnishing IT solution provider 3VJIA holds round C financing and new strategy press conference in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2019, Chinese home furnishing IT solutions provider 3VJIA held a round C financing and new strategy press conference at Shangri-La Hotel in Guangzhou.

Nearly 2,000 executives from the Chinese home design and furnishing sector attended the event. Speakers included 3VJIA founder and CEO Cai Zhisen, CTO Yang Xiang, and co-founder and vice president Li Baosheng, all of whom spoke on a wide range of topics, including strategies, technology and new retail models. Alibaba vice president Tang Xing, Golden Kitchen chairman Wen Jianhuai and QuMei Home Furnishings Group vice president Wu Nani also spoke at the event.

Since its founding in 2013, 3VJIA has expanded its business from cloud design software to the whole home design and furnishings industry chain, creating a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool set that has taken advantage of the latest in IT, information interconnections, collaborations across the entire industry chain and the digital transformation sweeping through the sector.

During the event, the 3VJIA executives formally announced a new strategy that they have dubbed "One Body, Two Wings" in a move to promote a win-win situation across the sector through the use of technology. According to the CEO, Mr. Cai, the "One Body" in the strategy refers to the IT-focused infrastructure, while "Two Wings" refers to the exploration into new manufacturing and retail approaches, giving birth to a packaged product distribution platform, alongside a new manufacturing, retail and marketing platform.

To respond to the latest industry trends, I72, the subsidiary of 3VJIA, is leveraging the power of technology and the firm's competence in building online traffic to create a new ecosystem of packaged home furnishings based on the shared and collaborative "people, products and places" model. I72 provides corporate customers with one-stop supply chain solutions, fully empowering the household goods sector by offering a comprehensive range of services covering design, sales, production, supply and installation.

3VJIA is empowered by technology and has a mission of building an ecosystem based on smart manufacturing and new retail models while advocating a win-win solutions for all players across the sector by working with upstream and downstream producers. The ultimate goal of 3VJIA is to make sales, design and production of household goods simpler.

