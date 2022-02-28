Leading Maldivian Streaming Service Selects Verimatrix Platform To Protect App, Content and Revenues

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that ECOMXCHANGEMV Pvt Ltd selected the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform to utilize its Code Shield and Multi-DRM solutions to protect the fast-growing Baiskoafu video streaming service and its mobile app aimed at the Maldivian market.

Code Shield helps prevent valuable media and entertainment apps such as Baiskoafu from becoming an entry point for hackers while Multi-DRM technologies enable the consistently secure delivery of highly valuable content such as movies, television programming and sports. As a uniquely comprehensive streaming app for the country, Baiskoafu allows users to easily find, stream and download both audio and video content. The app offers a limited free version while also providing valuable premium services surrounding its songs, movies, albums and artists – enabling users to create individualized collections. The Baiskoafu Studio provides added value to users with original content for additional entertainment.

"Our entertainment app provides popular, engaging and highly sought-after content that requires us to put in place solid app security technologies to protect our revenue as well as our content that spans licensed movies to original documentaries and countless other content,” said Mohamed Mirusan, Managing Director at ECOMXCHANGEMV, the makers of Baiskoafu. "The Verimatrix Platform offered a compelling mix of threat defense products, monitoring tools and customer support.”

"Verimatrix prides itself of offering both ease of use and proven protections – a combination that is important for fast-growing streaming services such as Baiskoafu that look to safely scale,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "ECOMXCHANGEMV is one of the first streaming organizations to utilize our new Secure Delivery Platform for both cybersecurity and anti-piracy protection – we’re excited to welcome them as a new customer.”

Baiskoafu offers a free trial and is available for download now on iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/baiskoafu/id1421677446?ls=1) and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.baiskoafu.main).

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005683/en/