Leading Natural Men's Personal Care Brand, Dr. Squatch, Announces Category Expansion With New Natural Lotion

Dr. Squatch's New Natural Lotion Join the Company's Portfolio of Natural Products for Men, Including Deodorants, Bar Soaps, and Hair Care

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch, the fast-growing men's natural soap and personal care brand, expands its product portfolio with the launch of its new natural hand and body lotion line in three unique manly scents: Fresh Falls, Pine Tar, and Cool Fresh Aloe.

"The launch of our natural men's lotion is an exciting milestone for Dr. Squatch, and supports our goal of providing high quality, natural personal care products for everyday guys." said Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Squatch. "Our customers have been asking us for years to create a lotion, and we are excited to deliver it to Squatch Nation. Men tend to follow a reactive approach to skincare and lack education on the benefits of using body lotion on a regular basis. Dr. Squatch wants to flip this narrative by educating men on the benefits of using lotion regularly, not just for dry skin because all people deserve to have soft, healthy skin."

Dr. Squatch discovered through research that only half of all men use hand and body lotion, despite dry skin being one of the top personal care concerns for men. This insight, combined with the fact that many men's lotions on the market are made with synthetic ingredients like petrolatum and parabens, led Dr. Squatch to create a better lotion for men. Through the launch of lotion, Dr. Squatch aims to educate men on the benefits of the product through their comedic and entertaining content.

Like all Dr. Squatch products, the new lotions are made with natural ingredients and are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients. Formulated with a powerful blend of natural moisturizers and nutrients like Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Coconut Oil, these lotions hydrate and soothe to help keep skin healthy, strong, and soft. Unlike greasy formulas currently on the market, Dr.Squatch's high-performing hand and body lotions are lightweight, absorb quickly, and rub in easily. They are available now to Dr Squatch subscribers for $15 or $16 for one-time purchasers. To learn more, visit www.drsquatch.com.

About Dr. Squatch Soap Company

Dr. Squatch, a natural men's soap and personal care company, is one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in the country with over $200 million in sales. Dr. Squatch's hero products include natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, hair care and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch wants all men to "Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion" with their natural, high-performance products that are made in the USA. https://drsquatch.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-natural-mens-personal-care-brand-dr-squatch-announces-category-expansion-with-new-natural-lotion-301674409.html

SOURCE Dr. Squatch