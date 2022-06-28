Leading Online Optical Retailer GlassesUSA.com Partners with Humanitarian Project, "Bringing Life to the World", to Provide Sight to Hundreds of People in Nepal For The First Time Ever

GlassesUSA.com and "Bringing Life to the World" are breaking down barriers and working together to provide the highest quality of vision care in some of the world's most challenging contexts.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, the fastest-growing, leading online glasses store in the United States has partnered with Bringing Life to the World , a delegation of the top physicians in the nation as part of a new humanitarian effort, to bring both sight and medical assistance to developing countries around the world. This pioneering medical effort kicked off in Nepal, where doctors from world renowned global medical centers were aimed at providing high quality life saving medical care, including vision care to people who need it the most.

GlassesUSA.com played an instrumental role in bringing vision care and vision correction products to hundreds of children and adults in Nepal, giving them the ability to see properly for the very first time in their lives!

"As a nimble organization that is able to mobilize quickly and efficiently, GlassesUSA.com is proud to take action and provide resources to help and provide vision care to people with zero access to medical assistance." Daniel Rothman, CEO and co-founder, GlassesUSA.com.

GlassesUSA.com and Bringing Life to the World are focused on helping provide medical and vision care where people have no access to modern medicine.

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the United States. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and private label brands, designed in-house in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, progressives , sunglasses , sports glasses , kids glasses , contact lenses , blue light glasses , bluetooth glasses and more – GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that eyewear should be affordable for all. The company is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase their eyewear needs. As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission, including its proprietary Prescription Scanner app, which extracts the current prescription from any pair of glasses, and the Virtual Glasses Try-On which allows consumers to try on any frames from the comfort of their home as well as a 60 second quiz that easily allows customers to find their perfect eyewear match in no time at all. GlassesUSA.com relies on data and technology to optimize operations and unlock opportunities to more effectively serve their customers. Learn more at GlassesUSA.com.

Contact Information

Leah Sushelsky- PR & Communication Director

leah.sushelsky@optimaxeyewear.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-online-optical-retailer-glassesusacom-partners-with-humanitarian-project-bringing-life-to-the-world-to-provide-sight-to-hundreds-of-people-in-nepal-for-the-first-time-ever-301576961.html

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com