Leading Online Retailer Cabinets.com Selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3D Planner "HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” to Transform the Kitchen Market

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that Cabinets.com, the largest online retailer of U.S.-manufactured and assembled cabinets, has selected Dassault Systèmes’ "HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” to disrupt the kitchen market with a fully online business model that transforms how consumers shop for all their kitchen cabinet needs.

Cabinets.com can leverage the digital disruption underway in other e-commerce sectors and enhance the user experience by integrating this cloud-based 3D planning solution into its website. Consumers can choose from one of the largest selections of kitchen cabinets and design their dream kitchens online without having to visit a physical store.

"As a purely online company, providing an easy-to-use, web-based user experience was essential. We were impressed with the ease of use and intuitive flow of the ‘HomeByMe’ solution. We will be able to offer our customers an effective and easy-to-use tool to digitally design their kitchen with the latest styles and trends,” said Jeff Robertson, President, Cabinets.com.

In 2021, total e-commerce sales in the U.S. reached $871 billion, an increase of 14.2% over 2020. Although digital technologies, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered brick and mortar stores, have transformed the way consumers shop, purchasing kitchen cabinets online is still new for many homeowners and renovators. Cabinets.com is aiming to transform this market and make this process easier for consumers by becoming a purely online hub for all kitchen cabinet needs.

With "HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers,” Cabinets.com can deliver a personalized design experience that draws consumers closer to its brand. The solution combines 3D space planning, automation and intelligence. This offers capabilities to automatically highlight potential planning and design errors in real time, guarantee the precision of customized options, propose design alternatives in seconds, and ensure up-to-date products and pricing while enabling efficient collaboration with its designers. Customers can create and modify door styles and colors, accessories and a wide array of custom options according to their needs and budgets, and make faster, better decisions based on high quality 3D renderings of the expected finished look. The experience will be made available on the company’s website to all customers at no charge.

"The pandemic has significantly transformed the market and the consumer decision-making process. Individuals have been investing in their homes to improve their day-to-day quality of life, and e-commerce for home furnishings has become the new normal. Kitchen and bath, but also home and decor retailers and manufacturers, need to fundamentally transform the way they engage with their customers,” said Vincent Picou, CEO, 3DVIA, Dassault Systèmes. "‘HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers’ is the omnichannel solution that boosts retailers’ business by bringing game-changing 3D experiences directly to consumers.”

