Leading Provider of NetSuite Focused IT Consulting Services, appficiency, Signs Partnership Agreement with iPaaS Industry Specialists, Boomi

TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North America's leading provider of NetSuite focused IT consulting services, appficiency inc. ("appficiency"), has signed a partnership agreement with Boomi, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) business.

Most NetSuite implementations and optimization efforts that appficiency is involved with require integrations with 3rd party systems. In recent years, appficiency has leveraged iPaaS platforms to provide the best integration solution to their clients. iPaaS platforms are typically lower cost, have better reliability, are faster to deploy, and easier to maintain than point to point custom integrations. Partnering with Boomi, a market leader in the iPaaS space, is a natural extension of their current integration offerings.

Johnny Than, CEO of appficiency, says "for appficiency to best serve our clients, it is paramount that we can connect them to other systems in a way that works for them. With the Boomi integration platform, appficiency can extend its existing integration practice to support a broader base of clients with high performing and scalable integrations. The partnership also ensures that our team can easily collaborate with Boomi to provide the optimal solution for our mutual clients."

More About appficiency:

Since 2014, appficiency has grown to be one of the best in class NetSuite Alliance partner companies providing NetSuite products and services. With a 100% NetSuite focused consultancy infrastructure with over 50+ years of senior-level NetSuite experience, the appficiency team has worked through 100's of solution cycles with clients. Their expertise, experience and customer-focused solutions ensures that clients can maximize their NetSuite investment to their upmost satisfaction.

More About Boomi:

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. The Boomi integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 11,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.



SOURCE appficiency