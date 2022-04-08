Leading Semiconductor Players to Advance

Next Generation FD-SOI Roadmap for Automotive, IoT and Mobile Applications

CEA, Soitec, GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics working together to define technology and ecosystem roadmap

Paris, Grenoble (France), Malta (USA), Geneva (Switzerland), April 8, 2022 – CEA, Soitec, GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics have announced a new collaboration in which they intend to jointly define the industry’s next generation roadmap for FD-SOI (fully depleted silicon-on-insulator) technology. Semiconductors and FD-SOI innovation are of strategic value to France and the EU as well as to customers globally. FD-SOI offers substantial benefits for designers and customer systems including lower power consumption as well as easier integration of additional features such as connectivity and security, a key feature for automotive, IoT and mobile applications.

"CEA has been, for over 20 years, a pioneer of the FD-SOI technology, within the Grenoble-Crolles ecosystem. CEA has also a long history of deep R&D cooperation with both STMicroelectronics, Soitec and GlobalFoundries and has been very active in the initiatives led by the European Commission and Member States aiming to set up a complete ecosystem for FD-SOI going from material suppliers, design houses, EDA tools providers, fabless companies and end users”, said François Jacq, CEA Chairman. "CEA is highly motivated by this opportunity to prepare a new generation of FD-SOI technology providing higher performance, lower power consumption and lower costs to address the needs of major European markets such as automotive, IoT, 5G/6G and manufacturing 4.0.”

"FD-SOI is a key technology for the dynamic markets we address and an important growth driver for our industry and our customers,” said Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec. "The FD-SOI alliance that we are pleased to announce today is built on Soitec’s capacity to drive innovation in substrates and help launch a new generation of semiconductors serving a large variety of markets including connectivity, automotive, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Together with our partners and allies, we want to confirm our technological leadership and continue to drive innovation in global microelectronics. This collaboration also illustrates how closely we work with our customers to advance technologies, address their future needs, and accompany them to go to market at a high pace.”

"We look forward to deepening our partnership with the leading French and European stakeholders across the full semiconductor value chain and in particular to build on our highly differentiated FDSOI-based solutions together to address the rapid growth of chips requiring low power, connectivity, and security in automotive, IoT and smart mobile devices,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "The dynamic European semiconductor ecosystem is important to us and we will continue to invest to grow our presence in the EU as part of our global growth strategy.”

"ST was an early innovator in FD-SOI and has been in production for several years, with both custom and standard advanced products for a broad range of end-markets. In particular, the technology supports the automotive industry as it transitions to full digitalization and software-defined architectures in addition to the development of driverless technologies”, said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. "We look forward to working with other leading experts on the next generations of FD-SOI that will enable our customers to overcome the challenges they face as they transition to full digitalization and support the decarbonization of the economy”.

About CEA

The CEA is a key player in research, development and innovation in four main areas: energy transition, digital transition, technology for the medicine of the future and defense and security.

According to the Clarivate 2022 ranking, the CEA is in The Top 100 Global Innovators, in terms of number of patents filed in France and Europe. We help businesses in all sectors be more competitive, creating high-performance products that stand out from the crowd and developing trail-blazing solutions that lead to changes in our society. We deploy this dynamic approach at sites all over France, aiding local partners to innovate themselves, thus helping to create sustainable value and jobs nationwide, tailored to meet actual industry needs. Alongside this, the CEA provides more than just a kick-start to our 222 startups, agile vectors for transferring the disruptive technology and knowledge developed at our laboratories to industry. For more information: www.cea.fr

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, in 2021 Soitec adopted a corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

About GF

GlobalFoundries® (GF®) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

