Leading Specialty Metals Supplier, McNICHOLS CO. Introduces A New Brand Mark And Reinforced Visual Brand Identity

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McNICHOLS CO. introduces a new brand mark and reinforced brand identity. The launch includes a new brand mark, iconography, type, imagery, and color palette inspired by the strong legacy and core values of McNICHOLS. The Company sees this refresh as a reminder that The Hole Team (Company associates) is, has and always will be focused on providing our customers with superior Service, Quality and Performance.

The "M" Mark revitalizes the Company's very first logo, initially designed by founder Bob McNichols. The logo highlights the Company's first and one of its core product lines of Perforated Metal through the 11 perfect circles (perforations) making up one side of the "M". It's paired with solid blocks and sharp angles that abstractly portray several other product lines McNICHOLS has grown to offer since 1952, including Bar Grating, Expanded Metal, and more.

"We believe its shape brings forward the legacy logo, represents our product lines, speaks to the core principles--of 5 values and 6 pillars--our team strives to demonstrate daily, and the refresh will rise to meet the possibilities of the digital space" says Scott McNichols, President of McNICHOLS CO.

Customers can expect the same excellent customer service and vast inventory of "Hole Products" you have come to know and expect from McNICHOLS with a refreshed look. In the link below, Scott McNichols closes by saying, "The Family and Hole Team here at McNICHOLS are so excited for the introduction of this new mark to complement our existing logos such as The Hole Story® and we can't wait to continue serving each and every one of our customers moving forward."

For more information about the new brand mark, please visit mcnichols.com/brand or contact McNICHOLS at 877-702-8535 .

McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19 Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast with a dedicated staff and communication network in place to serve customers nationwide. The Company has the logistics network needed to provide fast, efficient, and exceptional service. Family-owned and founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high ethical standards, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

